Column: Don't play politics with schools

It seems we are living through another era when public schools are under both assault and scrutiny. This should not be surprising considering public schools represent a microcosm of society.

In the 1920s, the teaching of the theory of evolution was the crunch issue. In the 1950s and 1960s, school prayer, busing and integration were the hot-button items.

There has not always been faith in public schools and the pandemic shutdown and remote learning frayed at the edges of many people’s trust of educational institutions.

A few weeks ago, an elected politician tweeted his view that it was time to begin pulling students out of public schools. This comment was not only left unexplained, but also seems a slap in the face to public school teachers in the state. In the last two years, public school teachers have suffered through a shutdown; were forced by the pandemic to completely retool their teaching delivery; and above all, continue to care deeply for their students. None are perfect, including myself. We make mistakes, do not always say the right thing, but none of us joined this profession to not give it a good hard try each day.