Column: Don't let democracy be pulled under by the tides of rancor

On Feb. 1, 2021, Myanmar’s military, known as the Tatmadaw, seized power. Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s de facto leader, was detained. Hundreds of members of parliament were placed under house arrest. Communication networks went offline. General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of the coup, promised elections would be held once stability was restored. But it was clear that democracy, in Myanmar, was dead.

Democracy at times ends abruptly when a small groups of elites seize power in a coup d’état. Though a coup may be planned for weeks, months, or even years in advance, once a coup attempt is set in motion, events tend to unfold rapidly. If coup plotters are successful, a state may transition from democracy to authoritarianism overnight.

Coups are relatively easy to identify. Once power has been seized, there is no mistaking what has happened. Coup leaders seize control of government buildings and jail, exile, kill, or otherwise remove the head of government, establishing control over the levers of power. There was no mistaking, in the immediate aftermath of the coup in Myanmar, who had taken charge.

Along with in Myanmar, there have been coups in the past decade in places such as Egypt, Thailand, and several African countries. Coups are watershed events, dramatic breaks in a state’s form of government that fundamentally alter the political rules of engagement.

But coups are not the only way in which democracy can break down. Rather than ending abruptly, democracy at times erodes gradually, in small, incremental steps, in ways that are not as perceptible over time. When such backsliding occurs, identifying and working to reverse trends that might otherwise go unnoticed is important to preserving democratic institutions.

In the book “How Democracies Die,” Harvard political scientists Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt highlight how the gradual erosion of norms can lead to the eventual demise of democracy. Democracies have constitutional safeguards to protect against dictatorial rule. But constitutions are not comprehensive, subject to interpretation, and can be followed in ways that satisfy the letter but not the spirit of the law. As a consequence, along with abiding by the constitution, the health and survival of democracy is contingent on the establishment and preservation of democratic political norms.

Norms have at times kept democratic backsliding at bay in the United States. For example, when Franklin D. Roosevelt, frustrated by an inability to get New Deal legislation enacted, attempted to “pack” the Supreme Court, he was prevented from doing so by not only Congressional Republicans but also members of his own party. Congress has traditionally followed democratic norms of restraint in regard to things such as the filibuster, impeachment powers, and the right of the president to appoint officials to key government positions with the “advice and consent” of the Senate.

But norms have not always constrained behavior. Donald Trump, during his time as president, undermined important institutions (such as the judiciary and intelligence agencies), dubbed the media the “enemy of the people,” threatened to jail the opposition (during his campaign against Hillary Clinton), and refused to accept the legitimacy of his electoral defeat, among other things, resulting in the degradation of democracy.

Violations of democratic norms, though most egregious and apparent during the Trump presidency, have not been unique to his administration. The Republican Revolution in 1994, in which Republicans took control of Congress under the leadership of Newt Gingrich, began a period of heightened partisan conflict. The Clinton impeachment proceedings, redistricting for partisan advantage, the rise of the cable news networks, the questioning of presidential candidate Barack Obama’s citizenship, his religious affiliation, and his patriotism, among other developments, led to the fraying of democratic norms prior to Trump becoming president.

Democrats, for their part, have at times responded with norm violations of their own. Obama and Biden used executive orders to circumvent Congress (as did Trump). The “nuclear option” was employed by a Democratic-controlled Senate to remove the ability of the opposition to use the filibuster to prevent certain presidential appointments.

With the Jan. 6 insurrection, the United States had its own Myanmar coup-like dramatic event (it was not, technically, a coup attempt given that a group of elites did not attempt to seize power). Our institutions have held and there has not been a similar occurrence since.

But we still must be on guard. Democracy can end with a bang, as it did in Myanmar. But it can also erode slowly, petering out with a whimper. Let’s see to it that we not only protect ourselves from extremists who engage in violent anti-democratic actions, but also the more mundane ways in which democracy can slip away over time like sand into the sea.

The tides of partisan rancor are strong once they take hold. Don’t let them pull you under.

David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Email him at David.Dreyer@lr.edu.