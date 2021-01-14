Column: Don’t confuse censorship with business decision

Removing an opinion or a person from social media is a business decision, not censorship.
Censorship is a standard appellation when media of any sort rejects publication of commentary considered to be inflammatory, violent, racist or insurrectionist. Publishers limit content for many reasons, not the least of which is civil liability.
The vehicle — be it print media, social media or electronic media such as television, radio and even email — have written and implied standards crafted to ensure public trust and protect revenue. Limitations are part of a smart business plan.
Times v. Sullivan is the U.S. Supreme Court decision that shields publishers from frivolous lawsuits and makes “absence of malice” an important factor in published content. It is not an ironclad permit to act irresponsibly.
Lenoir-Rhyne, before it became a university, put together a journalism symposium that featured institutional and public exchange of ideas with newspaper representatives. Among the participants was the late Sydney Harris, a syndicated columnist whose “Strictly Personal” appeared in more than 200 newspapers in the United States and Canada.
When asked about what motivates newspaper content, the journalists offered a litany of reasons such as printing the truth, the public’s right to know, contributing to the historical record and providing a forum for the free exchange of ideas and opinions.
Harris was the last to address the question. He said newspapers are all that, but none of the ideals were the final controlling factor — or even the most important — in the printed product.
He pointed out that newspapers were slow to take on controversial subjects such as tobacco and pollution because of potential negative effects on advertising revenue. There was big money being made from industry and business, and nobody wanted to alienate revenue sources.
Only when tobacco and pollution became prominent social and political health issues did newspapers jump into the fray. And, Harris said, only when economic implications became part of the debate and public-private cost-sharing ideas to assuage potential business losses were proposed.
To paraphrase Harris: Publishing is a business, and as such your primary motivation is survival.
Survival depends on public sentiment and credibility. Credibility is critical to any publisher. It’s the reason letters to the editor are screened before publication. Sometimes, they are rejected. It’s why publishers take great pains to differentiate between news and opinion.
The digital age has given anyone with communication access a platform for expressing opinions. Social media is really a globe-girdling provider of “letters to the editor.” There is news, of course. Social media allows instantaneous contact among friends and family. And it’s a revenue bonanza.
It is a means of publishing commentary unlike anything in human history. Social media allows anyone to comment on anything, and it’s mostly free.
Not all content is wholesome, truthful and benevolent. Thus, limiting risk remains part of a digital publisher’s business plan.
Many newspapers once refused to print anything about certain gatherings and activities deemed noxious to society because they did not want to give credence to such things by providing free publicity in the name of news. It was a business decision.
However, groups that espoused philosophies that are far removed from the mainstream went right ahead with their gatherings and their printing of tracts detailing their beliefs.
Today, their answer to exclusion remains the same, and there are many more ways to spread ideas without regard to truth, justice, the public good or law and order.
Regardless, disassociation from people and platforms deemed unacceptable is not censorship. It’s an exercise guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.
In reality, only government can censor by dictating content and controlling all means of expression. Absent of government intervention, there are alternatives to make one’s opinion known. It’s easy.
Don’t confuse censorship with business decisions. Censorship these days is virtually impossible because of the diverse means of communication, and people can say anything they want.
But, like a business, remember that if published comment — private or en masse — puts other people at risk, foments insurrection, advocates violence or violates someone’s constitutional right to security, those responsible should be prepared to pay the price.
It’s a high price business, government and most individuals aren’t prepared to pay in dollars and sense. That’s why expression is sometimes constrained in the ever-expanding publishing community. It’s not censorship in the purest form, and it’s not unconstitutional.
The ideals brought forth at the Lenoir-Rhyne symposium are qualities embraced by real people, every day, who put their credibility on the line to give the public fair and accurate reporting and commentary by whatever media is in their job description.
It’s how they ensure survival. Sydney Harris was right.
Reach Larry Clark at wryturlc@yahoo.com