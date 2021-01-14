Column: Don’t confuse censorship with business decision

Harris was the last to address the question. He said newspapers are all that, but none of the ideals were the final controlling factor — or even the most important — in the printed product.

He pointed out that newspapers were slow to take on controversial subjects such as tobacco and pollution because of potential negative effects on advertising revenue. There was big money being made from industry and business, and nobody wanted to alienate revenue sources.

Only when tobacco and pollution became prominent social and political health issues did newspapers jump into the fray. And, Harris said, only when economic implications became part of the debate and public-private cost-sharing ideas to assuage potential business losses were proposed.

To paraphrase Harris: Publishing is a business, and as such your primary motivation is survival.

Survival depends on public sentiment and credibility. Credibility is critical to any publisher. It’s the reason letters to the editor are screened before publication. Sometimes, they are rejected. It’s why publishers take great pains to differentiate between news and opinion.