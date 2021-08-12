Column: Don’t buckle under pandemic politics

If a virus was sentient, we would call it crafty, sly, elusive and resourceful. We’ve conducted mountains of research on viruses, and nobody knows how to immediately stamp them out the moment they appear.

Nobody knows how to rid the Earth of them for good.

In the meantime, we have tools and actions at our disposal to mitigate the sickness and death caused by viruses until a new vaccine can be developed. Nobody should be allowed to threaten us if we believe, in our desire to keep ourselves and our children safe, it’s best to mandate masks, distancing in public or both.

I know mask and distancing policies are harsh. I’m retired, so I do my writing remotely. But my colleagues in multiple newsrooms find working remotely is harsh. Just like children, being at home trying to learn instead of in school, the lack of spontaneity and interaction makes everything harder.

When you don’t have each other right there in the room to share ideas, to develop sources of information and just to be co-workers there is a degree of disengagement that is most distasteful.

It’s that way in just about any profession or job where teamwork is necessary.