Column: Does our foreign policy lack principle?

The election of Joe Biden seemed to mark a turning point in which there would be a reemphasis on the United States promoting liberal democratic values throughout the world. Biden has condemned, rather than encouraged, China’s repressive policies towards the Uighurs in Xinjiang. He has referred to Kim Jong Un as a “thug” (the Kim administration has in turn referred to Biden as, among other things, a “rabid dog”, who “must be beaten to death with a stick”), and has referred to Putin as a “killer” and “KGB thug.” While Biden was serving as vice president, he also claims to have told Putin after looking into his eyes that he believes that he does not “have a soul.” Upon becoming president, Biden immediately sought to reverse Trump’s immigration policies at the border, including forcibly separating migrant families, which he viewed as being excessively inhumane.