Column: Does our foreign policy lack principle?

In mid-April of 1989, pro-democracy protestors began gathering in Tiananmen Square, a centrally located city square in Beijing. Struggling to contain the new movement, on June 4, the Chinese Communist Party responded with devastating force, killing several hundred, if not thousands, of Chinese civilians. Still sensitive to what transpired, Chinese censors seek to keep a lid on discussion and commemoration of what is now known as the Tiananmen Square Massacre.
The events of 1989 led to calls for economic sanctions against China and the revoking of China’s most-favored-nation (MFN) trading status (in which states trade with a nation on the same terms as their most-favored trading partner). But the United States was reluctant to sanction China. George H.W. Bush, who was president at the time, viewed maintaining good relations with China as being important to balancing Soviet power. Subsequent president Bill Clinton worried that revoking China’s MFN status would be detrimental to U.S. economic interests given growing U.S.-Chinese interdependence. As Bruce Jentleson, author of the text “American Foreign Policy: The Dynamics of Choice in the 21st Century” points out, concerns over U.S. power and prosperity took priority over a principled commitment to liberal democratic values.
This was not the first time, nor has it been the last, that the U.S. privileged other foreign policy goals over promoting liberal principles. Seeking to contain Soviet power and the spread of Communist ideology during the Cold War, the U.S. at times supported the overthrow of democratically elected leaders, such as in Iran in 1953, Guatemala in 1954, and Chile in 1973. During the War on Terror, the United States collaborated with unsavory regimes, such as those in Pakistan and Uzbekistan, seeking to bring al Qaeda to justice in Afghanistan.
Donald Trump, as president, placed little emphasis on promoting human rights abroad. According to former National Security Advisor John Bolton, Trump told China’s president Xi Jinping that the building of “reeducation” camps in the western Chinese province of Xinjiang to forcibly detain Muslim ethnic-Turkic Uighurs, a policy that has amounted to genocide according to the current U.S. administration in part due to forced sterilizations, was “exactly the right thing to do.” Trump later revealed to the media outlet Axios that he held off on sanctioning China for its treatment of the Uighurs in part due to fears that it would upset trade negotiations, privileging U.S. economic interests over the promotion of human rights abroad.
Trump, while president, expressed respect, if not admiration, for some of the most brutal dictators in the world. He referred to Kim Jong Un, leader of perhaps the world’s most oppressive regime, as a “great leader,” said that he wanted his people to pay attention to him in the way that North Koreans pay attention to Kim, and spoke of “love letters” that the two leaders wrote to one another. Trump’s admiration of Vladimir Putin has always been apparent, and he reportedly once referred to Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Egypt’s autocratic ruler who has forcibly detained, tortured, and executed political opponents, as his “favorite dictator,” praising him as being someone who is a “good man” that has “done a fantastic job.”
The election of Joe Biden seemed to mark a turning point in which there would be a reemphasis on the United States promoting liberal democratic values throughout the world. Biden has condemned, rather than encouraged, China’s repressive policies towards the Uighurs in Xinjiang. He has referred to Kim Jong Un as a “thug” (the Kim administration has in turn referred to Biden as, among other things, a “rabid dog”, who “must be beaten to death with a stick”), and has referred to Putin as a “killer” and “KGB thug.” While Biden was serving as vice president, he also claims to have told Putin after looking into his eyes that he believes that he does not “have a soul.” Upon becoming president, Biden immediately sought to reverse Trump’s immigration policies at the border, including forcibly separating migrant families, which he viewed as being excessively inhumane.
Despite such changes, recent events have called into question Biden’s commitment to promoting liberal values over other foreign policy goals. The Biden administration has been hesitant to label the mass killing of the Rohingyas in Myanmar as constituting a “genocide,” though it is abundantly clear that the acts committed against the Muslim minority group qualify for application of the term. And even when oppositional rhetoric towards authoritarianism has been used, it has not always been paired with action. Though the Biden administration has labeled China’s actions towards the Uighurs as constituting genocide, Biden has not taken forceful action to sanction China for its abuses, seemingly downplaying the violations in Xinjiang by referring to “different norms” that the two countries follow during a town hall in June.
Perhaps most significantly, President Biden made the decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, and to not reverse course when it became apparent that the Taliban would quickly seize power, leaving the Afghan citizenry vulnerable to the Taliban’s capricious and severely repressive rule. When asked about the chaos at Kabul’s airport, including the deaths of desperate Afghans who fell from planes that they attempted to cling to during take off, Biden seemed dismissive saying “that was four days ago, five days ago.” The hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan has been criticized as demonstrating “callous indifference” towards the Afghan people by General Jack Keane, while The New York Times has questioned whether the pullout has undercut the empathetic “premise” of the Biden presidency.
Though America is at times thought of as a “city on a hill,” a global leader watched and admired for a commitment to playing a virtuous role in world politics, the U.S. has often fallen short of maintaining a principled foreign policy. When other foreign policies goals are at stake, such as preserving U.S. power and prosperity in the case of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, promoting liberal values can take a back seat. The Biden administration has recently seemed to drift from its rhetorical commitment to a principled foreign policy. Let’s see to it that pressure is brought to bear on our elected officials so as to shift U.S. policy in the direction of being more rooted in a commitment to promoting aspirational American values.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.