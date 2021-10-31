Column: Does foreign policy experience matter?

Joe Biden had extensive experience in foreign affairs prior to becoming president. Most notably, he served as the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and was heavily involved in U.S. foreign policy while serving as vice president under Barack Obama for eight years.

Yet despite his background, Biden did not manage the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan well. This begs the question — does it matter whether or not U.S. presidents have had significant foreign policy experience prior to becoming president? Have those with more experience in international affairs tended to be more successful in foreign policy endeavors than those with less?

Several of Biden’s predecessors had little foreign policy experience prior to becoming president. Presidents Carter, Reagan, Clinton and Bush Jr. were governors, an office that is typically focused on state-level domestic policy, prior to becoming president. Obama was a nationally-elected public official as a senator for only two years prior to becoming president (during much of which he spent running for the Democratic Party nomination and then the presidency). And Trump became president without having had any experience in a formal role related to foreign policy or even as an elected official.

It is perhaps not a coincidence that each of these presidents suffered significant foreign policy failures.