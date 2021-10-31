Column: Does foreign policy experience matter?

Joe Biden had extensive experience in foreign affairs prior to becoming president. Most notably, he served as the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and was heavily involved in U.S. foreign policy while serving as vice president under Barack Obama for eight years.
Yet despite his background, Biden did not manage the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan well. This begs the question — does it matter whether or not U.S. presidents have had significant foreign policy experience prior to becoming president? Have those with more experience in international affairs tended to be more successful in foreign policy endeavors than those with less?
Several of Biden’s predecessors had little foreign policy experience prior to becoming president. Presidents Carter, Reagan, Clinton and Bush Jr. were governors, an office that is typically focused on state-level domestic policy, prior to becoming president. Obama was a nationally-elected public official as a senator for only two years prior to becoming president (during much of which he spent running for the Democratic Party nomination and then the presidency). And Trump became president without having had any experience in a formal role related to foreign policy or even as an elected official.
It is perhaps not a coincidence that each of these presidents suffered significant foreign policy failures.
An inability to resolve the Iranian Hostage Crisis contributed to Carter’s undoing.
Reagan was president during the Iran-Contra scandal in which it was revealed that there was a plan to use the proceeds from arms sales to Iran to fund the Contras, a counter-revolutionary group fighting against the socialist Sandinista government of Nicaragua (in violation of an arms embargo and the Boland Amendment passed by Congress). And the Reagan administration supported right-wing authoritarian regimes that engaged in egregious human rights abuses during the Cold War, such as the anti-communist regimes of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Chad, in the name of containing or rolling back the spread of communism.
Clinton was president when “mission creep” in Somalia led to the killing of 18 military servicemen (in what became known as the Black Hawk Down incident) and during the Rwandan genocide, in which the U.S., along with the rest of the world, stood idly by as 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were slaughtered.
President George W. Bush led the United States to war with Iraq in 2003 based on flawed intelligence. The war dragged on through and beyond his administration.
Obama failed to act decisively in Syria, despite Syria’s dictator Bashar al-Assad crossing a “red line” set by the president by using chemical weapons.
Most recently, Trump started an ill-advised trade war with China and caused unnecessary friction between longtime allies of the United States such as European Union member states and Australia.
These are, admittedly, one-sided accounts of such presidents’ foreign policy records. Each also had notable successes. One may nonetheless wonder whether there would have been fewer foreign policy missteps if such presidents had been more experienced in foreign affairs prior to taking office.
Among recent presidents, Nixon, Bush Sr. and Biden entered office with more foreign policy experience. Nixon served in the military and as vice president under Dwight Eisenhower for eight years prior to becoming president. George H.W. Bush served in World War II, as ambassador to the U.N., as a diplomat to China, director of the CIA, and as vice president under Ronald Reagan for eight years prior to becoming president. Biden, as mentioned, served as ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as vice president under Barack Obama for eight years prior to becoming president.
Nixon opened up diplomatic relations with China and managed détente (a relaxation of tension) between the United States and Soviet Union during the Cold War. As a rabid anticommunist previously involved in the McCarthy hearings of the early 1950s, Nixon was able to take a conciliatory approach to relations with the Soviet Union and China without widely being accused of being soft on communism.
George H.W. Bush managed the end of the Cold War and the Persian Gulf War, a relatively brief and low-cost conflict in which allied forces met the objective of expelling Iraqi forces from Kuwait.
These are also, admittedly, one-sided accounts of such presidents’ foreign policy records, highlighting successes over failures, the latter of which each president had as well. It is notable, though, I think, that both Nixon and Bush Sr., the two most recent former presidents with substantial prior foreign policy experience, lost power due to domestic problems (the Watergate scandal for Nixon and a struggling economy for Bush Sr.) rather than due to foreign policy failures.
When Biden became president he seemed to have an immediate effect on repairing the United States image around the world simply, in part, by not being Trump. He came into office with a strong foreign policy background and already established relationships with leaders around the world. There were reasons for optimism.
And then the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan called Biden’s foreign policy chops into question. Why had he not anticipated that the Afghan security forces would collapse as quickly as they did? Why had he not arranged for the safe exit of all U.S. personnel and associated allies prior to setting the deadline for, and initiating, the U.S. withdrawal?
Foreign policy experience does not provide immunity from making mistakes. Having prior foreign policy experience may help in some, though not all, circumstances. Unforeseen consequences, miscalculations, and even bad luck can bedevil foreign affairs.
The withdrawal from Afghanistan certainly could have been handled better. Let’s hope that Biden will learn from the mistakes in Afghanistan as we look ahead to new foreign policy challenges.
And as we go forward, Biden’s foreign policy experience should provide at least some level of comfort. Despite the circumstances under which they left office, Nixon and Bush Sr., the more experienced of recent presidents in foreign policy prior to becoming president, tend to be viewed as having managed foreign affairs relatively effectively during their time in office. If Biden can bounce back from his missteps in Afghanistan, perhaps one day he will be similarly remembered.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.