Column: Does democracy lead to peace?

At times, this is because democratic states are the victims of aggression, as the United States was with the attack on Pearl Harbor that led to entry into World War II. But at other times, democracies have been the aggressors, engaging, for example, in imperialistic or colonial wars for material benefit.

So if Kant’s argument, which implies that democracies in general should be pacific, not just peaceful in relation to one another, is flawed, why have there been few, if any, wars between democratic states?

It might be that there is a third factor that accounts for what appears to a link between democracy and peace. Free market capitalist states, for example, tend to be democratic and may also be more peaceful given that globalized states may seek to avoid war so as not to disrupt trade and harm their own economic interests. If so, it could be that it is free-market capitalism and international trade, rather than democracy, that leads to peace.

Or it could be that peace facilitates the development of democracy rather than democracy leading to peace. A war-like environment may result in states centralizing power in order to meet external threats, whereas a peaceful environment may better allow for states to decentralize and democratize.