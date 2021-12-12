Column: Does democracy lead to peace?

At the end of last week, President Joe Biden presided over the International Summit for Democracy. Advocating for democracy is often thought to be important to establishing global cooperation and peace. According to Biden, democracy is “humanity’s most enduring means to advance peace, prosperity, and security.”
Belief in the pacifying nature of democracy has a long tradition. Eighteenth-century German political philosopher Immanuel Kant believed that peace would emerge among democracies because the citizenries of democratic states, who bear the costs of war in the form of lives and treasure lost, would restrain elected officials from bringing them into costly and unnecessary wars. In non-democratic states, in contrast, unelected leaders who do not directly bear the costs of war, cannot be as easily restrained by the public, making war more likely.
The historical record shows that there have, in fact, been few, if any, wars between democratic states (whether there have been any depends in part on how “war” and “democracy” are defined). Kant’s prediction that a “separate peace” would emerge among democracies, it seems, has come true as prophesized.
A few things to consider though.
According to Kant’s argument, democracies, it seems, should tend to be more peaceful than non-democracies in general, with the public preventing elected officials from waging war against democracies and non-democracies alike (either way the public bears the costs of war). Yet the historical record shows that while democracies tend to be peaceful in relation to one another, the same cannot be said of democratic states’ relations with non-democratic states.
At times, this is because democratic states are the victims of aggression, as the United States was with the attack on Pearl Harbor that led to entry into World War II. But at other times, democracies have been the aggressors, engaging, for example, in imperialistic or colonial wars for material benefit.
So if Kant’s argument, which implies that democracies in general should be pacific, not just peaceful in relation to one another, is flawed, why have there been few, if any, wars between democratic states?
It might be that there is a third factor that accounts for what appears to a link between democracy and peace. Free market capitalist states, for example, tend to be democratic and may also be more peaceful given that globalized states may seek to avoid war so as not to disrupt trade and harm their own economic interests. If so, it could be that it is free-market capitalism and international trade, rather than democracy, that leads to peace.
Or it could be that peace facilitates the development of democracy rather than democracy leading to peace. A war-like environment may result in states centralizing power in order to meet external threats, whereas a peaceful environment may better allow for states to decentralize and democratize.
It could also be that war has been rare among democracies historically simply because democracy itself has been historically rare, resulting in a low probability that in the event of war, two or more states involved against one another would be democratic.
The public acting as a restraining force on elected officials contemplating going to war is not the typical dynamic that we observe during times of trouble. Instead, when a crisis occurs or dangers are accumulating, there tends to be a “rally around the flag” effect in which citizens set aside their differences and support the chief executive, as Americans did following the 9/11 attacks, for example, when George W. Bush’s approval rating skyrocketed and there was broad-based support for going to war in Afghanistan. Citizens often rally behind rather than restrain elected officials intent on going to war.
Even if we have reason to believe that democracies are more peaceful than non-democracies, getting to the point of peace could prove to be difficult. Transitioning to democracy is often messy and can involve stretches of lawlessness and the breakdown of domestic order. Politicians may seek to consolidate power through rallying the public by issuing threats and engaging in brinkmanship with international rivals. During contested transitions, internal conflicts may spill over across the border, resulting in war with one’s neighbors. Even if democracy eventually leads to peace, getting to democracy from authoritarianism may involve things getting worse before they get better.
A belief that democracy results in peace, furthermore, can lead to a crusading mentality. The United States went to war with Iraq not only due to concerns about weapons of mass destruction and terrorism, but also, according to neoconservatives in the Bush administration, because bringing democracy to Iraq could bolster the prospects of regional and global peace. Successfully implanting democracy in a foreign state, however, is exceedingly difficult, as we have observed in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Despite the aforementioned issues, there may very well be something about democracies that makes such states less likely to go to war against each other (contemporary political scientists have offered several potential explanations, some of which are more convincing than others). Just because we might not have an easy explanation as to why democracies historically have tended to be peaceful in relation to one another does not mean that there is not an explanation — things might just be more complicated than we assume.
And even if democracies are not more peaceful than non-democracies in international politics, democracy should be valued for its domestic benefits, which include providing for political representation and the protection of civil rights and liberties, among other things. Democracy, though flawed, at least brings with it the hope of working together in a participatory way to achieve common goals. Let’s hope that the rest of the world joins us in our pursuits.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.