Column: Does candidate have strength to admit when they are wrong?

I vote. I started when I turned 18, and I don’t miss the opportunity to cast my ballot. I think I missed one runoff vote, one time.

I try to look beyond party. I am fortunate that my work life often allows me to interact with people in public office and seeking public office.

Here are some questions I ask myself when casting a vote.

Does this person care about others?

The best leaders serve the people, making decisions that benefit constituents rather than themselves. And that means all the people, regardless of age, race, religious beliefs or sexual orientation.

Is this person willing to listen, really listen, to people with opposing viewpoints?

We learn so much when we keep our mouth shut. I remember a letter writer from years ago. I was sure we had little in common. When I met him, I found out I was wrong. When I sat down and listened to him, I saw his rationale was heartfelt. I still did not agree with every point but I understood his opinions and respected his viewpoint.

Does the person have the strength to admit when they are wrong?

We all fall short of the truth, but sticking to a wrongheaded point of view when the facts disprove it makes for a lousy leader. We should expect and demand better.