Column: Doctor says get the vaccine, protect yourself and others

I was talking with the guy I pay to tell me what is physically wrong with me, and he said the best move people can make today to protect themselves and others is to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

It’s better than hand washing, mask wearing and all the other prevention steps, the doctor said. He’ll also tell you that vaccinations have greatly reduced deaths in the nursing homes he works with.

I could not agree more. As soon as I was eligible, I got my two shots.

But listen to the doctor. He’s a smart guy and I trust him. When my body rejected statin drugs to fight cholesterol woes, he worked relentlessly to find a combination of medicine that would protect my health now and in the future. Did he extend my life? I have no doubt he did.

He says to get the shot. Why would we doubt him?

