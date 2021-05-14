Column: Doctor says get the vaccine, protect yourself and others

I was talking with the guy I pay to tell me what is physically wrong with me, and he said the best move people can make today to protect themselves and others is to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
It’s better than hand washing, mask wearing and all the other prevention steps, the doctor said. He’ll also tell you that vaccinations have greatly reduced deaths in the nursing homes he works with.
I could not agree more. As soon as I was eligible, I got my two shots.
But listen to the doctor. He’s a smart guy and I trust him. When my body rejected statin drugs to fight cholesterol woes, he worked relentlessly to find a combination of medicine that would protect my health now and in the future. Did he extend my life? I have no doubt he did.
He says to get the shot. Why would we doubt him?
We are looking for writers
We are looking to add more voices to our paper, specifically our Opinion page and our weekly Flair section.
Our Opinion page publishes six days a week in print and the content also appears online. We have a number of excellent Opinion page columnists and a host of letter writers that keep us on our toes. But we need more. If you have a hankering to be heard and a willingness to be edited, you can write to me at emillsaps@hickoryrecord.com. Use Opinion Writer in your subject line, please. Penning a couple of sample columns and sending them is a great way to start.
We are also interested in writers for our weekly Flair section. The section publishes in print on Sundays and the stories also appear online. A great guide for what we are looking for is Laurie Rubner’s every-other-week gardening column. She writes with great knowledge about the subject, but never leverages that acumen for selfish reasons. We could use a writer who wants to share tips on a healthy lifestyle or someone with advice on how to decorate the home without busting a budget.
Write to me at emillsaps@hickoryrecord.com and use Flair Writer in the subject line. Please include a couple of samples of your work.
Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record