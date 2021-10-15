Column: Do we have the guts to care?

History is full of individuals who made decisions in their eras which changed the course of human destinies. We sometimes forget we make decisions each day which do the same in our perhaps smaller but important avenues of life. History is an inspiring subject to study and think about because we often really get to know people across time the decisions they made and how those things impact our lives in the present.

A lot of times we make decisions which we are confident in, but we still do not know how things are going to turn out. Sometimes, we have the best information possible and still make mistakes. If we are fortunate, we have time to look back and see areas where we might have acted differently. Yet, this is not a given. We make decisions based on our own ideas of what things are moral and ethical. We try to filter between what are the right things to do and the wrong directions to take.

History is replete with “gutsy” decisions based on these, and other, parameters and we are fortunate to be able to look at some of them.

In the 1920s, the best female swimmer in the world gave up her amateur status in order to try and swim the English Channel. Gertrude Ederle became the first woman to do so. Giving up her amateur status was not easy, but she needed to go pro in order to fund her shot at the channel.