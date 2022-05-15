Column: Did NATO expansion provoke Putin?

Imagine the following scenario: Canada and Mexico announce that they are leaving the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). This is the trade agreement that replaced NAFTA in 2020. Canada and Mexico intend to join a multilateral security alliance led by China. The alliance is based on the concept of collective security in which an attack on one would be considered to be an attack on all.

How do you think the United States would respond?

The invasion of Ukraine, many in the West believe, was the result of Russian aggression. But did NATO expansion provoke Putin?

Post-Cold War NATO enlargement began in 1999 when the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland became members. In 2004, the Baltic states, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, along with Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia, and Slovakia, joined. In 2009, Albania and Croatia became members, followed by Montenegro in 2017 and North Macedonia in 2020.

NATO expansion eastward, for some, was a “no-brainer.” The collapse of the Soviet Union resulted in a weakened Russia and freed states in central and eastern Europe to reorient toward the West. NATO enlargement provided an opportunity for the United States and Western allies to support the spread of democracy (a requirement for NATO membership) and expand influence.

NATO involvement in the Balkan wars of the 1990s demonstrated the alliance’s continued relevance in the post-Soviet era. After the breakup of Yugoslavia at the end of the Cold War, conflict broke out between Serbs, Croats, and Muslims. The UN’s response to the war was stymied, in part, by Russia’s alignment with Serbia and its Security Council veto power. The United States was able to act against Serbia, though, through NATO bombing, which led to negotiations in Dayton, Ohio, and the peace accord that ended the war. NATO bombing of Serbia again in 1999 applied pressure that led to the end of the war in Kosovo between Serbs and Albanian Muslims.

But NATO activity did not always lead to conflict resolution.

According to the realist perspective, international relations is a zero-sum game in which a gain for one results in a commensurate loss for another. States are primarily concerned with power to ensure survival. What matters most is not whether one’s power is increasing in absolute terms, but whether one’s power is increasing relative to one’s rivals and adversaries. If a competitor is gaining power more quickly, a state could gain power in absolute terms but be falling behind in relative terms.

Viewed in realist zero-sum terms, NATO’s expansion eastward resulted in gains for the West at the expense of Russia. When NATO expanded in 1999 to include the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland, it took in states that had been members of the Warsaw Pact. Further expansion included states that had once been part of the Soviet Union.

Russia was opposed to NATO enlargement from the outset. In response to the NATO bombing of Serbia during the Bosnian War, Russian President Boris Yeltsin warned, “This is the first sign of what could happen when NATO comes right up to the Russian Federation borders. … The flame of war could burst out across the whole of Europe.”

At a 2008 summit in Bucharest, though Ukraine and Georgia did not begin the formal process of joining NATO, a public statement was released declaring that both states would one day join the alliance. Russia, later that year, invaded Georgia, presumably fearing that their neighbor could otherwise be “lost” to the West.

Critics had warned against provoking Russia through NATO expansion. George Kennan, a former diplomat and author of the influential “Long Telegram” and “X” articles in the initial stages of the Cold War, argued that NATO enlargement was a tragic mistake. He predicted that Russia would react quite adversely. Opinion columnist Thomas Friedman of the New York Times called NATO expansion “reckless.” A group of academics, senators, and other prominent politicians signed a letter opposing expansion. A Council on Foreign Relations survey showed that a majority of Americans were opposed to NATO enlargement.

But most of the high-level public officials in the Clinton administration saw things differently. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright viewed opposition to NATO expansion at the time as follows: “There are those who will tell you that building a bigger NATO was a mistake because Moscow didn’t like it. The theory, apparently, is that Russia’s reward for losing the Cold War should have been a veto over alliance decisions. That doesn’t make sense.”

Expanding NATO seemed obvious to Albright, as she stated in one of her memoirs.

So NATO enlargement proceeded. Would Putin have invaded Ukraine if NATO had not expanded after the end of the Cold War? It’s hard to say. He certainly, though, would have at least had less of a rationale to claim for doing so.

Even if the invasion of Ukraine was a reaction to NATO expansion, it should be clear — the Russian assault on Ukraine cannot be justified by “blaming” the West. Feeling less secure because a rival alliance is expanding closer to one’s border does not absolve starting a war that claims thousands of lives.

One can nonetheless acknowledge that NATO enlargement was bound to unsettle Russia and result in heightened tensions between Russia and the West, increasing the likelihood of armed conflict. NATO expansion did not deterministically cause Russia to invade Ukraine. Putin could have chosen a course of action other than initiating war. NATO enlargement nonetheless arguably unnecessarily antagonized Russia.

So how would the United States respond to China (or perhaps Russia) expanding its sphere of influence up to our borders by forming an alliance with Canada and/or Mexico? It seems unlikely that we would passively allow for that to occur.

When it comes to NATO enlargement, the U.S. should tread lightly. We should not bow to foreign adversaries’ interests. But we should also consider how our competitors might view our actions and avoid doing things that unnecessarily lead to escalation. Prudent foreign policy at times requires being bold. But it also at times requires showing some restraint.