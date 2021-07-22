Column: Did Fauci flip-flop or follow the science?

A skeptic might say at this point, if scientific knowledge is contingent and subject to change, why should I believe what is generally accepted at any given point in time? If what is “true” today might not be true tomorrow, why accept what is generally believed to be true by the scientific community today?

A key commonality across the examples mentioned is that initial beliefs were theoretical, coming prior to the rigorous gathering of data/evidence. Astronomers prior to Galileo were technologically limited in the extent to which they could test Ptolemy’s belief that the Earth was at the center of the universe (telescopes had not yet been developed). When COVID-19 first emerged, it was a novel virus. Scientists did not initially know with certainty how COVID spread and what best practices were for preventing infections given an absence of prior research.

To fill the research void, scientists conducted rigorous, controlled trials. Researchers at Hong Kong University, for example, carried out a study on the efficacy of masks in preventing the spread of COVID. In the study, two groups of hamsters, one group that was infected with COVID-19 and one group that was not, were placed in cages close to one another with a fan blowing air from the infected cage to the healthy cage (hamsters were used in the study given obvious ethical considerations involved with exposing humans to COVID for experimental purposes). The researchers found that when an outstretched mask was placed between the two cages near the healthy hamsters, infections within a week went down from two-thirds to one-third. When an outstretched mask was placed between the two cages near the infected hamsters, only one-sixth in the other cage became infected. The experiment demonstrated that masks tend to reduce the spread of COVID and that they are particularly useful for preventing transmission when filtering the air close to those who are infected.