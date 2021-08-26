Column: Devastating floods stir memories

Not even Hurricane Hugo, a monster storm that tore through the Hickory area in 1989, can compare to the devastation Hurricane Fred left in Haywood County, North Carolina, and Humphreys County, Tennessee.
By some accounts, Hugo was still a Category 1 hurricane when it crossed the Catawba County line. It ruined roads, smashed houses and businesses and left local infrastructure in a twisted mess.
My wife and I were without power for 11 days. It’s not a fun prospect when your water comes from a well. We cooked on the grill, a camp stove and even a gel-fuel stove. Oh, we ate great. We had pork chops for breakfast, chicken for lunch, steak for supper and seafood sides.
That’s what you do when you have a freezer full of animal flesh and the power goes out.
There was no phone during the outage. Our house and cars weren’t damaged, although hundreds of trees were twisted and piled up like pick-up sticks. Many people were much worse off.
The history of my family in Canton, Haywood County, is different.
My grandparents had to evacuate the low-lying mill village called Fibreville in 1940. The floodwater reached the bottom of the shelves placed way up the walls in their high-ceiling house. Lots of stuff was ruined, but precious things and memories were saved — for a time.
Just weeks later, another storm hit. Another evacuation. This time, the floodwater washed over the roof. The village and the rest of the town was almost ruined. My grandparents’ house and that of two sets of aunts and uncles survived, but restoration was extensive and prolonged.
Remnants of tropical storms and hurricanes have ravaged North Carolina over the years, but western North Carolina seems be a bulls’ eye for wind and flood.
My aunt lived near the railroad tracks just outside of Canton in 2004. We rushed to her house after the remnants of Hurricane Frances gutted just about everything between Asheville and Franklin (and beyond). My aunt was in the hospital. I’m glad she didn’t see what happened.
My wife and I spent the weekend moving water out of the house, and cleaning everything. It wasn’t totally dry, so we returned the next weekend. I won’t go into all the details, but people in that area faced a tough time.
Soon afterward, Hurricane Ivan ravaged everything Frances didn’t destroy. The railroad trestle near the house that had stood like the Rock of Gilbraltar for ages was gone. Clothing and other debris were in the tops of tall, old trees. Many people lost their homes and businesses.
I had never seen destruction like that up close and personal. My aunt’s house was intact, but the cleanup took a month of weekends. I still have a familial connection to Canton, by the way.
The damage from Fred is just as bad — worse in some parts of Haywood and western North Carolina. You can’t fully prepare for that level of destruction. The people of Humphreys County had no idea a disaster could happen like the one Fred spawned that swept away towns and communities.
But you can’t stop water. You can try to manage it, you can resolve to live with it, but there is no way to conquer it. Take some of the people who lived high on the hills and mountains around Canton. Some folks escaped flood water from Frances and Ivan but were left homeless from landslides. Same with Fred.
We were lucky with Hurricane Hugo. It wasn’t like the Great Flood of 1916 that literally isolated Catawba County. All bridges and trestles were washed away, and high water took a long time to go away.
Now, the destruction is beyond belief for many communities and towns. It would be the right thing to do to find a way to help. I didn’t get any assistance when Hugo struck. Big deal. I didn’t lose my house, my transportation, or the lives of friends and family.
When we get knocked down, we get up. We rebuild. Sometimes, when things go from devastating to total loss, we need help. Let us not forget that when people we don’t know suffer the unimaginable.
We have no way of knowing when our turn will come.
