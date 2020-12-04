Column: Dave Lingafelt is a hall-of-famer? Newton radio owner honored by fellow broadcasters

Our old pal Dave Lingafelt and he is quite ancient, was recently inducted into the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

I guess if you hang around long enough, you will inevitably get an award.

I hope one of those first two lines makes Dave laugh. Dave likes to laugh as much as he liked to rib his listeners.

You can still hear Dave on the air with the Wacky Wake-Up Crew on WNNC/WAIZ. If you live in Catawba County, you know that is the Big Ways 630 AM radio station. He also is president and general manager of WXRC. That’s 95.7, The Ride on the FM dial.

Dave loves to give callers the “LOSER” sound effect on his morning show as he offers cash prizes to people tasked with answering astoundingly difficult questions. In the wrong hands, that practice might sound cruel. But it is clear Dave is laughing along with the caller rather than at his or her expense.

I had the pleasure of working with Dave a few years ago. He ran ads in the paper, and we ran ads on the radio station.

The only downside was I ended up being the voice on most of those ads.