Column: CVCC, Hickory hosted tournament that came together in 12 days

During the past week, Catawba Valley Community College was honored to host the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II Women’s Basketball Championship at the Tarlton Complex — an event that was moved to Hickory just short 12 days prior to its first tip off.
The tournament, which was originally scheduled to be held at St. Clair Community College in Port Huron, Mich., was moved due to an increase in COVID cases in St. Clair County in Michigan.
For those who aren’t aware, national tournaments hosted by the NJCAA are usually awarded and bid on by colleges years before the events take place in order to plan this great undertaking, but under the current environment the move of the year’s event had to happen quickly. The quality of the tournament could not be affected, and most importantly, the experience of the student-athletes was paramount. This undertaking had to be planned and organized in less than 10 short days before the players, coaches, teams and spectators arrived in the Catawba Valley area.
The event showcased 15 institutions from nine states, including Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina. A total of 188 student-athletes from 25 different states, Puerto Rico and Africa participated in the tournament. In addition to all of the student-athletes competing, the Hickory area welcomed more than 1,000 school staff and fans in attendance.
While overwhelmed by the task at hand, the pure love and support from the Hickory community was shown. While the event was a success, many of the coaches and support staff could not stop commenting on how amazing their tournament experience was and how impressed they were by the city of Hickory. And while all the teams leave happy from the experience, I could only sit back and reflect in how glad I am to call Hickory home.
To make the event happen, we had to rely on support from a number of organizations, including CVCC Foundation, our college's administration, including CVCC President Dr. Garrett Hinshaw, as well as our entire CVCC campus.
We had so many people step up in numbers. Our college’s maintenance crew, IT department and housekeeping worked countless extra hours to prepare the grounds and facility to host the event and keep the facility clean and safe. There were an endless number of volunteers of CVCC faculty, staff and students at temperature screening stations, ticket tables, the concession stand, team entry points, the hospitality room, game day staff and security.
Each day we opened up competition on the court by showcasing the talents of our college’s talented music students, who performed beautiful renditions of the National Anthem.
Three local organizations — the Hickory Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau, the City of Hickory Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism department and the Hickory Metro Sports Commission — all made sure teams had hotels to stay in, places to practice and great experiences in our community. Catawba Valley Health System provided athletic training services, and Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Hickory provided all of the water, Gatorade and soft drinks for participants and fans.
Even local college and university sports information departments from Appalachian State, Belmont Abbey, Davidson, Lenoir-Rhyne, Queens and UNC Charlotte helped with live staging the event. Lenoir-Rhyne and Queens graduate students served as play-by-play commentators for the televising of the tournament through the NJCAA Network.
Last, but not least was all the restaurants and companies who made sure volunteers and staff were fed. These businesses included Backstreets Bar & Grill, Chick-fil-A South Hickory, Firehouse Subs, Fresh Chef Conover, Hannah’s BBQ South, Kickback Jack’s, Link Management, LLC McDonalds, Mas Amor Cantina, Olive Garden, PDQ and Windy City Grill. A Cleaner World in Hickory also provided cleaning of uniforms for teams.
I truly wish I could name everyone that made this event happen in just 10 short days. This was not just a CVCC event, but a showcase of the Catawba Valley area. The Hickory community embraced both us and the participants in making this a National Championship not soon to be forgotten.
Nick Schroeder is Catawba Valley Community College's athletic director.