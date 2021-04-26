Column: CVCC, Hickory hosted tournament that came together in 12 days

While overwhelmed by the task at hand, the pure love and support from the Hickory community was shown. While the event was a success, many of the coaches and support staff could not stop commenting on how amazing their tournament experience was and how impressed they were by the city of Hickory. And while all the teams leave happy from the experience, I could only sit back and reflect in how glad I am to call Hickory home.

To make the event happen, we had to rely on support from a number of organizations, including CVCC Foundation, our college's administration, including CVCC President Dr. Garrett Hinshaw, as well as our entire CVCC campus.

We had so many people step up in numbers. Our college’s maintenance crew, IT department and housekeeping worked countless extra hours to prepare the grounds and facility to host the event and keep the facility clean and safe. There were an endless number of volunteers of CVCC faculty, staff and students at temperature screening stations, ticket tables, the concession stand, team entry points, the hospitality room, game day staff and security.

Each day we opened up competition on the court by showcasing the talents of our college’s talented music students, who performed beautiful renditions of the National Anthem.