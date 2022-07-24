Column: Culture is not the culprit, no matter what J.D. Vance writes

J.D. Vance, in his bestselling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of Family and Culture in Crisis,” argues that to understand poverty in Appalachia, we must “acknowledge the role of culture.” The hillbilly culture that he comes from, he believes, “encourages social decay instead of counteracting it.” This is not something that is amenable to a government-based solution. When it comes to the problems that his community faces, “we created them, and only we can fix them,” Vance maintains.

Vance’s Scottish-Irish heritage makes him part of what he believes to be one of the most distinctive subgroups in America. He characterizes the Scots-Irish culture as one in which poverty is the family tradition, there is an intense sense of loyalty, a fierce dedication to family and country, a suspicion of outsiders, and a tendency to engage in violence. “To understand me,” Vance has written, “you must understand that I am a Scots-Irish hillbilly at heart.”

Vance worked his way out of poverty, joined the military, earned a degree with the distinction from Ohio State University, and graduated from Yale Law. But the region he left behind continues to suffer. There are high levels of unemployment, low levels of educational attainment, and an opioid crisis in Appalachia. In recent years, there has been an increase in “deaths of despair” — death caused by such things as suicide, overdoses, and liver failure.

Vance largely attributes such problems to hillbilly culture. It is a culture in crisis, as the subtitle to his memoir asserts.

“Hillbilly Elegy” has drawn attention to a region in need. But in emphasizing culture as the primary cause of the ills facing Appalachia, Vance has misdirected attention away from the root causes of the region’s stagnation. Poverty in Appalachia has been much more the result of non-cultural socio-economic factors than it has been the result of the hillbilly culture that Vance believes shapes the region.

Culture is mostly, if not entirely, non-biological and malleable. Scots-Irish Appalachians are not hardwired in a way that makes them distinctive from other subgroups. Cultures develop and evolve from external factors rather than being biologically determined.

De-industrialization and the decline of the coal industry has resulted in high levels of unemployment in Appalachia. In “Hillbilly Elegy,” Vance writes that “too many young men are immune to hard work.” Where he grew up, “people talk about hard work all the time … but … many folks talk about working more than they actually work.”

That may be true for some. But high-quality, adequately paying jobs for supporting oneself and one’s family are no longer available in the way that they once were in the region (something that Vance recognizes, but downplays the significance of).

The traditional availability of relatively high-paying working class jobs partly explains low levels of educational achievement. When relatively high paying working class jobs were available, there was less of an incentive to earn a college degree.

And it is not by accident that the region has suffered disproportionately from the ongoing opioid crisis. Working in the coal mines is physically demanding and can lead to aches, pains, and myriad long-term health problems. Opioid drug companies such as Purdue Pharma, sensing an opportunity, targeted the region. The opioid crisis in Appalachia is, in part, the result of a marketing strategy.

The centrality of coal mining to the Appalachian economy has affected the region in many ways. Some have suggested that the dangerous nature of coal mining led to the development of a live-for-today mentality that undermined personal health care while disincentivizing saving and investing the family finances and long-term planning in general.

As economies decarbonize, Appalachia could benefit from shifting away from coal extraction. But vested interests seek to protect king coal. Misplaced hope for a return of jobs that are likely gone for good remains.

Appalachia is much more diverse than Vance recognizes. He does allow that there are, perhaps, at least two cultures of Appalachia. Putting it in the context of his life growing up, he wrote, “I knew even as a child that there were two separate sets of mores and social pressures. My grandparents embodied one type: old-fashioned, quietly faithful, self-reliant, hardworking. My mother and, increasingly the entire neighborhood embodied another: consumerist, isolated, angry, distrustful.”

But it goes far beyond that. The book “ignores any person who is brown, black, queer, or progressive and, by default, assumes these people simply do not exist in the region, and even if they do, aren’t worth talking about or investing in,” critic Ivy Brashear has written. The book, “continues the long tradition of presenting Appalachia as a monolithic region and group of people characterized only by laziness and violence and dislike of anyone or anything that is different.” “The truth is,” Brashear, a native Appalachian, believes, “we are an incredibly diverse people in ethnicity, race, class, beliefs, and thoughts, just like any other place in America.”

The importance that one ascribes to culture is a lens through which not only the problems, but also the potential solutions to the problems that one faces, may be viewed. If a region’s problems are cultural, and cultural characteristics are biologically predetermined, government programs cannot solve the issues at hand. No matter what policies are in place, individuals will continue to act in accordance with fixed cultural dictates. But if, on the other hand, culture is a product of outside socio-economic (and other) forces, we can implement policies to change or try to mitigate the effects of the structural conditions that shape the development of cultural attitudes, identities, and norms.

Vance’s reflections are, according to the title of his book, an elegy. Yet elegies, as critic T.R.C. Hutton points out, are for those who are dead. “The American hillbilly isn’t dead” he writes. “She is just poor.”

We should not give in to despair. Cultures are not biologically determined. Change through government action is possible. Recognizing that culture is not the culprit is the first step.