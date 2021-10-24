Column: COVID-19 is here to stay

Such developments reflect, in part, coming to grips with the fact that COVID-19 is now here to stay. COVID-19 has become an endemic disease that will not be eradicated in the foreseeable future. Australians and New Zealanders, like the rest of us, will have to learn how to live with it.

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to soon authorize the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. Parents with children in this age range, such as myself, will then be faced with the decision of whether or not to have their children vaccinated. Many are likely to be hesitant. Children are less likely to experience severe symptoms and death from COVID-19 than those who are older. Some worry about the potential for long term negative side effects from the newly developed vaccines. Many within the adult population remain hesitant when it comes to themselves being vaccinated. Such hesitancy will likely lead some to defer or delay the decision (which is a decision in and of itself) to vaccinate their children, or to definitely decide that their children will not be vaccinated at this time or in the near future.