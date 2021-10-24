Column: COVID-19 is here to stay

The residents of Sydney, Australia, recently celebrated the end of a more than 100-day COVID-19-mitigation imposed lockdown. Locals lined up at bars and restaurants to celebrate the easing of restrictions at midnight. After more than four months of lockdown, the citizens of Sydney were eager to shake off cabin fever.
Those who live in Sydney have not been the only Australians to undergo seemingly interminable COVID-19-induced sheltering. The city of Melbourne, Australia, holds the distinction of being the most locked-down city in the world by cumulative days during the pandemic.
Like Australia, nearby New Zealand has been aggressive in seeking to contain COVID-19. Following what has been dubbed a “zero-COVID” strategy, New Zealand has attempted to shield itself entirely from the virus, being quick to lockdown and employing stringent quarantine restrictions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. The strategy has worked well — case numbers and deaths from COVID-19 in New Zealand have been minimal.
Though case numbers remain low by international standards, New Zealand has recently struggled to contain the spread of the more highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. Despite an uptick in cases, Prime Minister Jacinda Adern has announced that rather than re-implementing stringent lockdowns, in part given that vaccines for COVID-19 are now available, New Zealand will be moving away from its “zero-COVID” strategy. For better or worse, New Zealand, like Australia, is opening up after more than a year and a half of aggressively trying to stamp out the disease.
Such developments reflect, in part, coming to grips with the fact that COVID-19 is now here to stay. COVID-19 has become an endemic disease that will not be eradicated in the foreseeable future. Australians and New Zealanders, like the rest of us, will have to learn how to live with it.
In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to soon authorize the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11. Parents with children in this age range, such as myself, will then be faced with the decision of whether or not to have their children vaccinated. Many are likely to be hesitant. Children are less likely to experience severe symptoms and death from COVID-19 than those who are older. Some worry about the potential for long term negative side effects from the newly developed vaccines. Many within the adult population remain hesitant when it comes to themselves being vaccinated. Such hesitancy will likely lead some to defer or delay the decision (which is a decision in and of itself) to vaccinate their children, or to definitely decide that their children will not be vaccinated at this time or in the near future.
But now that COVID-19 has become endemic, it is important to keep in mind that opting out and hoping that a child will not be exposed to COVID-19 is unrealistic. If COVID-19 becomes as common as the cold or flu, children, who still have most of their lives ahead of them, will come across the virus at some point. So the question is not, “If my child is exposed to COVID-19, do I want for them to have been vaccinated?” Instead, the question is, “When my child is exposed to COVID-19, do I want for them to have been vaccinated?”
It is true that we do not know what the long-term effects of vaccination from COVID-19 might be. It is impossible to know, given that the COVID-19 vaccines have not been around for long. But we do know the effects of contracting COVID-19 in the short term, and some cases of COVID-19 have suggested that there is the potential for long-lasting, possibly lifelong, complications from COVID-19. And while there is perhaps a possibility that the vaccines could have negative long-term side effects, vaccine side effects tend to present soon after administration. The vaccines that have been approved thus far, which have been administered to hundreds of millions of people worldwide, have been shown to be safe and effective, withstanding exceedingly rare complications.
My kids, like most other children, do not look forward to going to see the doctor, fearing the possibility of shots. They would be more than happy to forgo the vaccine when it becomes available to them. But health and safety is more important than a bit of discomfort. And ice cream goes a long way toward forgetting about a prick of pain.
The vaccine likely becoming available to younger children presents a teachable moment. Though kids do not tend to be as adversely affected by COVID-19 relative to adults, kids can spread the virus to those who are more vulnerable. Getting the vaccine demonstrates care not only for oneself, but also for others, particularly the elderly and frail.