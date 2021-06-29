Column: COVID-19 discredits populists

According to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, those who have taken measures to isolate themselves from the pandemic are “idiots,” masks are “fiction,” and COVID-19 is nothing more than the “little flu.”
Vaccines produced by pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer are not to be trusted because if a vaccine turns you into a crocodile, you would not be able to hold them liable. Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, cures COVID according to Bolsonaro, though scientific evidence does not support such a claim. And Brazilians need not worry about COVID, he says, because they could be dunked in raw sewage and not catch a thing.
The realities of the pandemic have proven Bolsonaro’s unusual views of COVID-19 to be wrong many times over. Brazil has had the third-most cumulative coronavirus cases in the world thus far and has the fourth-highest death rate from COVID-19 in proportion to its population. And despite being hit hard by the pandemic, which one might think would spur quick and aggressive action; vaccine rollout has been slow, leaving most Brazilians vulnerable still to COVID.
Jair Bolsonaro is, in many ways, a prototypical populist, similar to several other world leaders in power through the initial phase of the pandemic such as Donald Trump in the United States, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico, and John Magufuli in Tanzania, among others. Populists are distrustful of the so-called “elite” or “experts” and claim to represent, as the “common man,” the “true interests” of “the people” over others who are corrupt or immoral. They offer simple, popular, solutions to complex problems. Right-wing populism is typically exclusionary, based on identity. Prior to the pandemic, there was a wave of populism in which Trump was elected president to “Make America Great Again.”
British voters opted out of the European Union to “take their country back,” and support for right-wing populist parties surged across Western Europe, partly as the result of a migration crisis.
Populists’ disregard for “experts” through the pandemic has been exceedingly calamitous. Ignoring the advice of public health officials, Bolsonaro resisted calls for locking down Brazil. Mexico’s president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continued to go to political rallies where he would hug and kiss attendees unmasked. President John Magufuli of Tanzania claimed there was an herbal remedy for COVID, despite the lack of scientific evidence supporting his claim. And Donald Trump discouraged, even ridiculed, mask wearing, suggested that COVID-19 was not as bad as the flu, and touted hydroxychloroquine as a “miracle” cure. Bolsonaro, Lopez Obrador, Magufuli, and Trump all contracted COVID themselves, and Magufuli died. In general, the United States, Brazil, Mexico, India, Russia, and other countries led by populist leaders have not fared well during the pandemic, having among the highest rates of COVID cases and death rates among countries in the world.
The pandemic left populist leaders exposed. Expert advice can be ignored at not only one’s own peril, but at the peril of entire nations for those countries governed by populists. There are not always simple solutions to complex problems. Hydroxychloroquine did not save us nor did the virus simply “disappear” as Trump said that it would. Keeping infection rates low, as some countries have, necessitated a multi-pronged strategy involving lockdowns, quarantining, contact tracing, and the widespread use of masks, among other measures. Most important in the long run to containing COVID will be the administration of vaccines that have gone through proper scientific trials to test for efficacy and safety. The pandemic has demonstrated just how important deferring to experts can be — it is not an exaggeration to say that it can be a matter of life and death of epic proportions.
The pandemic has also, in some ways, laid bare the deplorable exclusionary aspect of right-wing populism. Donald Trump’s branding of COVID-19 as the “China virus” or the “Kung Flu” was followed by a rise in anti-Asian sentiment in the United States and violent attacks on Asian-Americans.
The small land-locked country of Bhutan in South-Central Asia provides a quirky counter-example to the countries led by populist leaders who failed disastrously in their handling of the pandemic. Bhutan did not begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations until late March of this year. The time prior to the beginning of the vaccine distribution was used to put in place the infrastructure needed to administer the vaccine, and the vaccination campaign was turned into a national event. Once it began, within a week, 85 percent of the public had been administered its first shot, moving Bhutan to having the third highest proportion of its public having started the vaccination process, seemingly overnight. Tellingly, rather than rejecting the advice of experts, Bhutan’s prime minister, Lotay Tshering is a doctor himself and the Health Minister holds an advanced degree from Yale University. There has been only a single COVID-19 death in Bhutan since the pandemic started.
Jair Bolsonaro will be up for reelection in Brazil next year. What will Brazilian voters decide? The stakes, seemingly, could not be higher.
And in the United States, the Republican Party is currently at a crossroads. Will the party shift back to traditional conservativism now that Trump is out of office or continue down the path of ethno-nationalist, right-wing populism?