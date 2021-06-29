Column: COVID-19 discredits populists

Populists’ disregard for “experts” through the pandemic has been exceedingly calamitous. Ignoring the advice of public health officials, Bolsonaro resisted calls for locking down Brazil. Mexico’s president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continued to go to political rallies where he would hug and kiss attendees unmasked. President John Magufuli of Tanzania claimed there was an herbal remedy for COVID, despite the lack of scientific evidence supporting his claim. And Donald Trump discouraged, even ridiculed, mask wearing, suggested that COVID-19 was not as bad as the flu, and touted hydroxychloroquine as a “miracle” cure. Bolsonaro, Lopez Obrador, Magufuli, and Trump all contracted COVID themselves, and Magufuli died. In general, the United States, Brazil, Mexico, India, Russia, and other countries led by populist leaders have not fared well during the pandemic, having among the highest rates of COVID cases and death rates among countries in the world.

The pandemic left populist leaders exposed. Expert advice can be ignored at not only one’s own peril, but at the peril of entire nations for those countries governed by populists. There are not always simple solutions to complex problems. Hydroxychloroquine did not save us nor did the virus simply “disappear” as Trump said that it would. Keeping infection rates low, as some countries have, necessitated a multi-pronged strategy involving lockdowns, quarantining, contact tracing, and the widespread use of masks, among other measures. Most important in the long run to containing COVID will be the administration of vaccines that have gone through proper scientific trials to test for efficacy and safety. The pandemic has demonstrated just how important deferring to experts can be — it is not an exaggeration to say that it can be a matter of life and death of epic proportions.