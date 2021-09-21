Column: COVID-19 cannot take our hope, love, laughter

We have been riding the wave of the pandemic for a while now. It is hard to think about all the ways life has changed. We grieve the losses of people we cannot physically see anymore as a result, and have experienced moments of holding family members closer. At other times, it is hard to know what is best to do. As we greet people, do we hug, offer a fist pump, or wave genteelly?

The pandemic has brought out the best in us. There is a surge of people taking care of their neighbors; doing the little things day by day to make life easier for each other. There is still an awareness we are all in this together. However, COVID-19 has brought out the worst in us, too. School board meetings have sometimes taken on the appearance of wrestling matches where groups shout down one another. Students refuse to wear masks above their noses to comply with local policies, the “I’m going to get mine” mentality prevails at times. People cannot seem to figure out what the greater good is, and society has slowly shifted to an arrogant, hypocritical tone where scientists and politicians cannot agree on which direction to go. There are parts of this struggle which are simply embarrassing to watch.