Column: Course correct before democracy breaks down

The recent assault on the Capitol did not end with the overturning of the presidential election result or the collapse of democracy in America. The rioters failed in achieving their broader aims, to the extent that they had any. But the events of Jan. 6, 2021 should not be taken lightly. Rather than simply being a one-off event or aberration, the insurrection is further evidence, perhaps the most dramatic of which we have observed thus far, that the United States is undergoing a process of democratic backsliding that is undermining the quality and functioning of our political system in alarming ways.
Democratic breakdown today tends to happen in less dramatic and obvious ways than it once did, as political scientist Nancy Bermeo has noted. Coup d’états in which the military or other elite actors undemocratically seize control of the government, have become less common since the end of the Cold War. Executive coups in which chief executives suspend the constitution or otherwise declare dictatorial powers in dramatic fashion have also become less common. And in part due to the spread of international election monitoring, the stealing of elections on Election Day in countries marginally committed to democracy has become less frequent.
Yet not all is well for democracy throughout the world as blatant forms of democratic breakdown have given way to subtler forms of democratic erosion, as observed in Turkey, Hungary, Poland and elsewhere. Executives may hobble institutions meant to serve as checks on executive power by, for example, packing the courts with political cronies. Though an election might not be stolen on Election Day itself, governments may stifle contenders in the run-up to an election through harassment, intimidation, and other strong-arm tactics, making it all but impossible for the opposition to win. Rather than there being a dramatic cut-point in which a transition is made from democracy to authoritarianism, it is more common today for democracy to erode slowly over time until at some point an invisible threshold is crossed and a country can no longer properly be understood to be democratic.
There are troubling signs that democratic backsliding is occurring in the United States. Politics have become increasingly polarized to the point of viewing those on the other side — including those who have relatively moderate views — as not just having differences of opinion but as being dangerous, malicious, and even, in some cases, deserving of violence. President Trump, other prominent Republican officials, and a significant portion of Republican voters have not accepted the legitimacy of our most recent national election, despite the lack of evidence of substantial fraud as adjudicated by the courts. These and other such developments contributed to setting the stage for the reprehensible events of January 6.
Particularly troubling over the past four years has been the erosion of informal democratic norms. Democracies are designed to prevent abuses of power through constitutions that establish institutional checks and balances. Explicitly stated limits to power are undeniably important. But our constitution is an exceedingly brief document. Even in conjunction with the laws that have been established since our founding, it is not possible to legislate, or account for, every possible contingency. Where ambiguities arise, democracies rely on informal rules, or norms, to guard against violations to the spirit of democracy. Trump has violated democratic norms with abandon since becoming president through such things as a disregard for the truth, seeking to delegitimize the opposition and democratic processes, and using the instruments of power for personal privilege or benefit, among other things.
Though Trump will soon be out of office, the beliefs and motivations of those who breached the Capitol will still be present within our body politic moving forward. The rioters failed in capturing an immediate significant political gain. But they serve as an extreme representation of the threat that democratic backsliding poses. Even if democracy does not suddenly collapse, it may erode over time in fundamental ways. The events of January 6 should serve as a wake-up call. It is of essential importance to the health and well-being of our democracy that we course correct.
Dr. David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.