Column: Course correct before democracy breaks down

The recent assault on the Capitol did not end with the overturning of the presidential election result or the collapse of democracy in America. The rioters failed in achieving their broader aims, to the extent that they had any. But the events of Jan. 6, 2021 should not be taken lightly. Rather than simply being a one-off event or aberration, the insurrection is further evidence, perhaps the most dramatic of which we have observed thus far, that the United States is undergoing a process of democratic backsliding that is undermining the quality and functioning of our political system in alarming ways.

Democratic breakdown today tends to happen in less dramatic and obvious ways than it once did, as political scientist Nancy Bermeo has noted. Coup d’états in which the military or other elite actors undemocratically seize control of the government, have become less common since the end of the Cold War. Executive coups in which chief executives suspend the constitution or otherwise declare dictatorial powers in dramatic fashion have also become less common. And in part due to the spread of international election monitoring, the stealing of elections on Election Day in countries marginally committed to democracy has become less frequent.

