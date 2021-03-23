Column: County is doing amazing job of getting shots in arms

Catawba County is doing an amazing job of getting shots into arms. Well into the third priority group, 20% of our residents have received their first shots and more than 12% are completely vaccinated. For a county as large as ours (16th out of 100 counties in North Carolina), this is an impressive feat. You can check out how Catawba compares for yourself at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/vaccinations.

As more and more become eligible to get a spot to take their shot, the logistics behind such a monumental effort remain hidden to most of us. With relatively little additional budget and an almost unthinkable amount of hard work, Health Director Jennifer McCracken and her team have streamlined the process of getting a vaccine. When I received my own vaccination as an educator earlier this month at the Hickory Metro Center, it was so smooth that I could only think about how easy it would be to take the work behind that moment for granted.