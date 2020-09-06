Column: Cooper seeking too much power

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH — Throughout his gubernatorial term, Roy Cooper has sought vastly to expand the power of his office at the expense of other statewide-elected executives, the legislative branch, local governments, and private households and businesses. Although a court did strike down on First Amendment grounds his attempt to shut down churches while keeping North Carolina’s shopping malls open, Cooper has gotten his way most of the time.

Perhaps you have been untroubled by the governor’s behavior. All politicians try to maximize their power, you might say, so what’s the big deal? Or you might like Cooper and support his policies on COVID-19 and other matters.

But I urge you to set aside your feelings about the particular personalities and issues in dispute and think about the long-term health of constitutional governance in North Carolina. It is dependent on a clear separation of powers and a system of checks and balances among the various branches and levels of governmental authority.

The General Assembly institutes public policy in our state by making laws, enacting budgets, and authorizing other governmental entities — administrative departments, regulatory agencies, local governments, etc. — to carry out functions specified by the legislature.