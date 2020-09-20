Column: Cooper faces test on voter ID

I certainly agree that gerrymandering is abhorrent and violates basic principles of representative government. I have advanced that position consistently since the early 1990s — since the days when then-state senator Roy Cooper helped to gerrymander legislative seats to keep Democrats in control of the General Assembly.

But to leap from challenging gerrymandered districts to questioning the very legitimacy of the elected General Assembly is to leap from high ground to quicksand.

North Carolina’s legislative districts have been invalidated in court several times in the past. Even if the newly elected General Assembly enacts redistricting reform in early 2021 before drawing new maps, it is likely the result will be challenged in court. Perhaps the challenge will succeed.

Do we really want to treat every action of a General Assembly as only provisionally legitimate, its legal status dependent on whether a future court might strike down districts or other rules under which the previous elections were held? Surely not. The result would be utter chaos.

Cooper and his supporters admit that. In the lawsuit against voter ID and the tax cap, they argued that it would be okay for such an “illegitimate” legislature to enact budgets and the like but not to amend the state constitution.