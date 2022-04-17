Column: Conflicts of the 90s demonstrated the responsibility to protect

In May of 1999, Madeleine Albright, former U.S. Secretary of State who recently passed away, was featured on the cover of Time magazine in military garb with a stern look on her face talking resolutely into a cellphone. The accompanying article, written by Walter Isaacson, was titled “Madeleine’s War” in reference to the conflict in the Serbian province of Kosovo.

Albright had pushed hard for a U.S.-led NATO bombing campaign to bring the Serbs, led by Slobodan Milošević, who had unleashed violence on ethnic Albanian Kosovars, to heel. She had learned all too well the lessons of the ethnic conflicts that erupted after the end of the Cold War, the most important of which was that there is a responsibility to protect those in the world who are the most vulnerable, regardless of territorial jurisdiction.

Prior to becoming Secretary of State, Albright was the Ambassador to the United Nations when, during a mission to capture a Somali warlord who was responsible for an ambush on UN peacekeepers, two Black Hawk helicopters were shot down in Mogadishu, leading to the death of 18 Americans. U.S. forces withdrew from Somalia as a result. Reflecting back on the episode, Albright concluded that “we had not provided the means to achieve the goals we set, and some brave Americans died.”

But that was not the only lesson learned from the debacle in Somalia. The “Black Hawk Down” incident, as it was later dubbed, also seemed to demonstrate that it was unwise for the United States to become involved in messy civil conflicts in remote parts of the world in which direct U.S. interests were not at stake.

Learning this lesson, however, would have devastating consequences less than a year later when conflict broke out in the small, landlocked sub-Saharan African country of Rwanda. Prior to independence, Belgian colonists created a caste system that favored the ethnic Tutsi minority over the Hutu majority, leading to resentment and intermittent conflict over the next several decades. In April of 1994, after the presidential plane was shot down, extremist Hutus unleashed a brutal campaign of violence, resulting in a genocide in which an estimated 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed over the span of approximately 100 days.

The Clinton administration, at the time, felt that it could not afford to have “another Somalia.” The United States, along with the rest of the world, failed to intervene to stem the violence.

Madeleine Albright has written, in retrospect, that the greatest regret of her career in public service was not responding to the genocide in Rwanda sooner. After the genocide, there was a new lesson — that the international community has a responsibility to protect those most vulnerable to egregious human rights abuses. This lesson was applied to other conflicts in the ’90s with relative success.

In 1991, in Haiti, the military, led by Lt. Gen. Raoul Cédras, overthrew democratically elected president Jean-Bertrand Aristide. Widespread repression followed. Congress and the Clinton administration were initially divided on how to respond. Albright pushed for the U.S. to take action. In the fall of 1994, with a U.S. invasion of Haiti looming, Cédras stepped down and Aristide was restored to power.

When conflict erupted between Serbs, Croats and Muslims after the breakup of Yugoslavia at the end of the Cold War, the United States, along with the rest of the world, at first dithered. Eventually, working around the UN, where Russia could use its veto power on the Security Council to block action, a NATO bombing campaign compelled Milošević to give up the war effort.

But by the late-’90s, Milošević was at it again, this time, his sights set on ethnic Albanians in Kosovo. And again, after diplomatic and political maneuvering, a NATO bombing campaign ended the war.

Albright, in her memoir, summed up U.S. responses to the conflicts of the ’90s, writing, “In Somalia we tried to do too much. In Rwanda we did too little. In Haiti and Bosnia, after false starts, we eventually got it right.”

We have recently been hearing news of shocking war crimes committed by the Russian military in Ukraine. It is important to not become desensitized or complacent. Now is the time to take action.

But we must tread carefully. Further involvement risks escalation with Russia. Direct military action could lead to a wider war with incalculable costs.

There is nonetheless more that the world can do to deplete Putin’s resources and bolster the Ukrainians fighting Russian forces. The United States could provide Ukraine with military aircraft. Europe could stop importing Russian fossil fuels. Sanctions could be ratcheted up still further to increase economic pressure.

While the conflicts of the 1990s demonstrated the responsibility to protect those in the world most vulnerable, there was another lesson to be learned as well. “One of the most basic lessons,” Albright has written, “was that an arbitrarily rigid or cookie-cutter approach would not work. Each situation was different, with a unique blend of history, personality, culture, and politics.”

Ukraine is not the same as Somalia, Haiti, Bosnia or Kosovo. The extent of U.S. involvement, and how the U.S. becomes involved, should be partly contingent on the specifics of a conflict in question. The stakes are particularly high in Ukraine given the potential for conflict between two of the world’s major powers, both of which possess nuclear weapons and have alliance agreements that could draw others into war.

It is difficult to predict what might happen in Ukraine. It has nonetheless become clear that Putin is willing to use vicious tactics in pursuit of his goals. It is important that we act to limit the damage as much as possible or we will one day look back on Ukraine as Albright and others now do on Rwanda — with regret for not having done more to protect the most vulnerable during their time of need.

David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Email him at David.Dreyer@lr.edu.