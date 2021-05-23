Column: Community navigators address variety of problems

In August 2020, I told you about a program that had just started at the Main Library in Newton. It was born out of a need to help the many people who were coming to the library looking for help. I described them as “men and women without experience dealing with community resources, without computers, wi-fi, or printers in their homes — if they have homes.”
Then Catawba County Library System assistant director — now director — Siobhan Loendorf, said people were coming from area agencies, needing documentation to validate their financial situations, proof that they needed help paying bills, getting food, finding employment, etc. Siobhan told me that she and library employees were working to assist a large influx of people and that it was all very confusing: trying to figure out which agency in Catawba County might be able to help, what sort of paperwork was needed, etc.
In response to the challenge, library staff members suggested it would be nice if someone from the library went to the agencies to find out exactly what was needed, so library personnel could be of more help.
Even better, what if someone trained to provide help worked in the library?
So, Siobhan wrote a grant application and the result was the Community Navigator Program. From the grant’s abstract: “The library will partner with Appalachian State University to host interns from the [Department] of Social Work to work at the library, interviewing high-need patrons, assessing their most immediate needs, and referring them to community resources when possible … interns will help people navigate services, provide mental health first aid, and facilitate training for library staff …”
Two women, both working on their master’s degrees in social work, became community navigators from August 2020 until April 2021. They were Mallory Sherrill from Western North Carolina and Anna Mae Conrad from Appomattox, Virginia. Anna Mae shared some of her experiences with me.
She said they operated “off a walk-in basis. We saw a variety of different resource needs.”
The most common, Anna Mae explained, was “housing insecurity,” people who were “homeless or soon would be.” This was particular difficult to remedy, Anna Mae pointed out, “because of a lack of resources in the community, of emergency homeless shelters. She said Catawba County has a couple of housing possibilities, such as the Salvation Army, to which she and Mallory referred people, and they assisted folks in applying for Section 8 housing, “low-cost rental situations,” said Anna Mae.
Anna Mae said she saw no housing insecure families. The vast majority were men age 20 to 60, and a significant number of them had mental health issues. Some were chronically homeless, which worsens the problem because they have no money for rental deposits or for rent. Anna Mae said some were working minimum wage jobs, but didn’t make enough to pay their bills. She called these “barriers” to security.
“There were several clients who needed help with more than one issue,” said Anna Mae.
“Food insecurity,” as Anna Mae called it, was the second biggest problem. She and Mallory kept a list of food banks to which they could direct individuals.
There were repeat clients, coming in on one occasion with a certain need and then visiting again seeking help with a different problem.
“We did help clients get their stimulus checks,” Anna Mae announced. “For the first and second [checks], many who are homeless or on disability don’t file taxes, so they needed to complete special non-filers applications for the 2019 tax returns. I walked them through this process.”
“To get the third check,” Anna Mae continued, “things got more complicated. “The Federal Government wanted people to file taxes even if they normally didn’t have to. It created confusion for that community.”
One client on disability, for example, had received his first and second checks. To get his third check, Anna Mae had “to facilitate his filing,” she stated, “explaining what things — wording and directions — meant and how to use the computer.”
The same struggles with using computers were evident when clients wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccination and needed help making appointments.
Simply put, technology is not a friend to people who have no access to it and don’t understand how to use it. Having computers and access to the internet available in libraries, coupled with individuals able to assist folks in using the equipment, is of paramount importance. “Technical help in general,” said Anna Mae. “There are lengthy applications for any welfare they might need: food stamps, help with utilities, and so on.”
Anna Mae and Mallory worked different days and times with Anna Mae available during daytime hours two days per week and Mallory at the ready on Monday and Wednesday evenings and on Saturdays. Some clients expressed appreciation that help was offered during the evenings.
To ensure privacy, the women worked with individuals in a cubicle with a noise machine running.
As stated, Anna Mae and Mallory are from locations outside Catawba County. They arrived unfamiliar with much the county has to offer in the way of assistance. Anna Mae said it took them about a month to research all of Catawba County’s resources. I wondered what two women educated in social work thought about the county’s means for aiding men and women. “For a rural community, I think Catawba County is doing a great job,” Anna Mae stated. However, “there’s a decent amount of emergency housing for women and for women with children, but there needs to be more for men.”
Besides working with clients, Anna Mae and Mallory created a resource guide, an internal document for the librarians to use when no navigators are working. The guide lists agencies that can help men and women with a variety of needs, the eligibility criteria, and documentation that will be required. Contact information and office hours are included.
The two developed a community resource guide as well for library patrons.
I asked Anna Mae if the navigator experience had been good for her. “It was a great opportunity,” she responded. “I got a lot of experience that will really help me as a social worker.”
Anna Mae has one more year of graduate school. She’ll be completing a second internship, but it will be more specialized. She plans to work at the Asheville VA Medical Center “supporting the veterans in Western North Carolina,” she explained.
After she graduates, Anna Mae hopes to work with the military “in whatever setting,” she said, “likely a VA setting — hospital out-patient clinic or special programs.” She said she liked social work because there are “a lot of career opportunities with lots of different fields. You can find your passion once you’re in it. You can change your mind and try a different field until you find where you’re doing the most good — where you’re happiest.”
Finally, speaking about the navigator-in-libraries program in general, Anna Mae highlighted the fact that it’s a newer program: “Only about a dozen libraries and social work university departments [in the U.S.] are partnering to offer internships through libraries.”
The experience not only left Catawba County with some information about its own resources and the needs people have for them, but it also pointed to the fact that having a social worker in the library is a very good thing. Anna Mae agreed: “It would be great for a social worker to have office hours at the library.”
In August 2021, another intern, this time an undergraduate social work student from Appalachian State University, will begin work as a Community Navigator. Maybe I’ll catch up with her or him at some point and then let you know how things have changed — or stayed the same.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.
