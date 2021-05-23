Column: Community navigators address variety of problems

In August 2020, I told you about a program that had just started at the Main Library in Newton. It was born out of a need to help the many people who were coming to the library looking for help. I described them as “men and women without experience dealing with community resources, without computers, wi-fi, or printers in their homes — if they have homes.”

Then Catawba County Library System assistant director — now director — Siobhan Loendorf, said people were coming from area agencies, needing documentation to validate their financial situations, proof that they needed help paying bills, getting food, finding employment, etc. Siobhan told me that she and library employees were working to assist a large influx of people and that it was all very confusing: trying to figure out which agency in Catawba County might be able to help, what sort of paperwork was needed, etc.

In response to the challenge, library staff members suggested it would be nice if someone from the library went to the agencies to find out exactly what was needed, so library personnel could be of more help.

Even better, what if someone trained to provide help worked in the library?