Column: Coming out the other side of a pandemic means a new school year beckons

One of the best things about this school year has been better communication. If necessity is the mother of invention, then, thank goodness for Zoom and other technologies which fostered better and safe communication among students and colleagues. The pandemic forced its hand but made communication more crucial, and people seemed to talk more. Often, in the morning on parking lot duty, parents would roll down the window and thank the teachers for things they were doing. “Have a good day” became a truer mantra.

I have never seen educators collaborate more. To help students be successful, they shared lessons and technological tools which worked. They co-taught with one another, recorded lectures, sent emails, mailed letters, and did other things in attempts to reach students. They seemed to support each other more. When the days got long, people shared food, prayed together, and laughed together. Sure, there were times of negativity and brain fog, but there was this feeling everyone was dealing with the same things and needed one another. The hope is the pandemic made us more vulnerable and caring. Pandemic education reminded us, perhaps more than ever before, about relationships.