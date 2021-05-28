Column: Coming out the other side of a pandemic means a new school year beckons

I penned an article last fall about public schools in North Carolina starting back to school. August is a great time. A fresh start to the school year is an encouraging event even if there is some trepidation among students, parents, and teachers.
Last August was a trepidatious moment. No one really knew how this school year was going to go. I likened it to Prime Minister Churchill crossing the ocean in the days after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. As part of closing the article, I noted patience and resolve would be key factors in navigating the academic year in front of us.
Now, as the school year is in its last days, it is a good time to reflect on the hardest and weirdest year in public education.
Like any year, teachers held steady through the many changes forced by the pandemic. We also teetered at times. Educators retired. Instructors resigned. These things happen normally, but we felt them more sharply. Hybrid learning with students at home and in the classroom felt like climbing a mountain strapped to huge boulders. Yet, teachers, students, parents, and administrators found ways to make things work. It took patience. It took a commitment to finding solutions.
As an instructor, it is always good to see the students. I am glad they were able to return to the classroom on some kind of schedule. Having a whole classroom again the last few weeks has been amazing. While the processes of completing a school year have been draining, they have also been healing.
One of the best things about this school year has been better communication. If necessity is the mother of invention, then, thank goodness for Zoom and other technologies which fostered better and safe communication among students and colleagues. The pandemic forced its hand but made communication more crucial, and people seemed to talk more. Often, in the morning on parking lot duty, parents would roll down the window and thank the teachers for things they were doing. “Have a good day” became a truer mantra.
I have never seen educators collaborate more. To help students be successful, they shared lessons and technological tools which worked. They co-taught with one another, recorded lectures, sent emails, mailed letters, and did other things in attempts to reach students. They seemed to support each other more. When the days got long, people shared food, prayed together, and laughed together. Sure, there were times of negativity and brain fog, but there was this feeling everyone was dealing with the same things and needed one another. The hope is the pandemic made us more vulnerable and caring. Pandemic education reminded us, perhaps more than ever before, about relationships.
Conversations about opening schools were passionate for sure, but it seems more people are talking. Students appear to be reaching out more. Teachers too. There have been many displays of compassion and tough love. Moreover, there was a larger sense people had to pull together to make things work. Everyone realizes the pandemic has changed public education in ways we are still trying to define. This is a great moment to innovate and think about what public education will look like in years to come.
I have immense respect for the county boards, school leaders, and health officials who came together to make crucial decisions so schools could reopen. I’ll never forget the students from this year. I admire their courage and their ability to find creative ways to function in the classroom. Like teachers and administrators, they had to trust new protocols and newer ways of working at school. They seem to have done a decent job. There were successes and failures.
I give a lot of credit to schools at all levels who planned ways to champion their students through unique celebrations like parades and online parties. The pandemic broke some traditions and began others. People pulled together. They had patience and persevered.
Out of all the successes and things which went well, there are going to be some hard questions asked as we close this year. What is the true status of mental health among our educated youth? Where have achievement gaps developed, and how do we close those gaps? Are schools healthier and safer than ever before? What things need to be changed? And what of the questions we just don’t know about right now?
This may sound strange, but I know I have become a better teacher this year. Even though I saw different groupings of students for most of the year, I did my best to cover the curriculum, take care of them, and share a few life lessons. I learned a lot, too, and I am already thinking about the next year.
August isn’t that far away, now.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@