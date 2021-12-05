Column: College was not for me; I loved to work with my hands

There are other examples, as well. An air traffic controller can earn over $59 per hour, a dental hygienist can make about $36 per hour. Of course, the amount you earn will often vary by the area where you live. A rural area will often not pay as well as a larger city. Many people enjoy the country life rather than the city life.

As a young man, I got work in manufacturing.

I engraved the old black-and-white signs like you used to see on doors and desks, and I put flint tubes in cigarette lighters. I worked in a carbon products plant for GE. I worked on parts for hoists on shrimp boats. I worked on a small part that went in the space shuttle. I developed a riveting process for a small part that went into fire and security systems for large buildings. I worked in several jobs in manufacturing, assembly line jobs, a kiln operator, a machine set-up person, a machinist on CNC machinery, and I worked on special projects with engineers.

A person needs to do what they like. I loved to work with my hands. I worked for a month in an office. Wearing a suit, answering the phone and doing paperwork wasn’t for me.

I went back to my old job working on machines, getting my hands dirty. That was me. Manufacturing was my life for 30 years. I made a good living. Some of it was demanding work and stressful, but when I saw something I made go into a box saying, Made In USA, it made me feel proud. People need to do the work they want. It is their life.

Larry Fish shares the insights of a man who has gained the wisdom that comes with a long life. He has been married 50 years to a woman from the Philippines. He has two grown children, five grandkids, and one great-granddaughter. He lives in Raleigh, close to the airport.