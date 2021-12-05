Column: College was not for me; I loved to work with my hands

There seems to be a lot of pressure for students to graduate high school then head off to college. That is great if that is what the young person wants to do. Many young people do not want to go to college. Many have the desire to work with their hands.
Going to a trade school will give the skills that they need to earn a good living. A brief time in a trade school will give them that skill. A degree from a trade school will make that young person proud and happy. Parents should give children their full support as they go through their desired studies.
Just a few of the jobs you can get with a degree from a trade school are electrician, plumber, welder, cosmetologist, massage therapist, pharmacy technician, chef, carpenter, auto mechanic and many other endeavors. After graduating from a trade school, the young person will be on the way to a life that they will enjoy and can make a good living at in the process.
When I graduated high school, many opportunities to go to college or trade schools were not available. Many kids who did not have parents who were well off financially did not go to a college or trade school. Now, scholarships and financial aid are available. Take advantage of them and do what you would like to do in life.
Just an example of trade school graduates and what they can earn: An elevator technician can earn over $77,000 a year. A web developer can earn over $58,000 a year. A plumber, over $50,000 a year.
There are other examples, as well. An air traffic controller can earn over $59 per hour, a dental hygienist can make about $36 per hour. Of course, the amount you earn will often vary by the area where you live. A rural area will often not pay as well as a larger city. Many people enjoy the country life rather than the city life.
As a young man, I got work in manufacturing.
I engraved the old black-and-white signs like you used to see on doors and desks, and I put flint tubes in cigarette lighters. I worked in a carbon products plant for GE. I worked on parts for hoists on shrimp boats. I worked on a small part that went in the space shuttle. I developed a riveting process for a small part that went into fire and security systems for large buildings. I worked in several jobs in manufacturing, assembly line jobs, a kiln operator, a machine set-up person, a machinist on CNC machinery, and I worked on special projects with engineers.
A person needs to do what they like. I loved to work with my hands. I worked for a month in an office. Wearing a suit, answering the phone and doing paperwork wasn’t for me.
I went back to my old job working on machines, getting my hands dirty. That was me. Manufacturing was my life for 30 years. I made a good living. Some of it was demanding work and stressful, but when I saw something I made go into a box saying, Made In USA, it made me feel proud. People need to do the work they want. It is their life.
Larry Fish shares the insights of a man who has gained the wisdom that comes with a long life. He has been married 50 years to a woman from the Philippines. He has two grown children, five grandkids, and one great-granddaughter. He lives in Raleigh, close to the airport.