Column: Colin Powell should not be defined by one speech

Powell did not make the decision to go to war with Iraq. Bush ultimately did as commander in chief, urged on by Cheney, Rumsfeld, and others. When Powell made the speech at the United Nations, the United States was already on course for going to war with Iraq. A refusal to give the speech or resignation would have perhaps decreased public support for going to war, but the invasion would still have likely gone ahead nonetheless. Despite Powell’s speech, Bush and others in his administration should be given more of the ownership for the Iraq War than Powell.

For a balanced perspective of Powell’s legacy, it is important to recognize additional areas where he made an impact. As a first African American in key leadership positions, he broke racial barriers. Powell formulated a doctrine for conducting military operations following the United States’ failure in Vietnam that was successfully applied in the brief and low-cost Persian Gulf War of the early 1990s. He was ideologically moderate, a Republican who later opposed Donald Trump’s virulent populism, resisting the polarizing tendencies of the United States’ current political environment. Powell personified the American dream, as the child of immigrants, rising to the upper echelons of the United States military and government. And throughout, he was a man who carried himself with dignity and gravitas.