Column: Colin Powell should not be defined by one speech

In a 2010 interview with CNN, Colin Powell stated that he “regretted” the speech that he made at the United Nations making the case for war with Iraq in 2003 because “the information was wrong.”
He acknowledged that his speech “swayed public opinion” on going to war, that he “turned the dial,” emphasizing “there’s no question about it.” The speech occupied his mind so much so he worried that reference to it would end up in the first line of his obituary. As prophesized, the first sentence of Powell’s obituary in the New York Times mentioned his speech at the United Nations that “helped pave the way for the United States to go to war with Iraq.”
Powell’s death sparked an almost immediate debate over his legacy. How would, and should, he be remembered?
On the one hand, he became the public face for going to war with Iraq due to his speech at the United Nations based on intelligence that was, according to Powell himself, inaccurate. On the other hand, Powell demonstrated a reluctance over going to war with Iraq prior to the speech that contrasted with the hawkish certitude of Vice President Dick Cheney, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, and others in the Bush administration. Powell, as a public official, was a trailblazer, furthermore, as the first African American Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State, widely admired by the U.S. public throughout most of his career, a centrist and steady hand in today’s polarized, frenetic political environment.
Powell’s involvement in making the case for going to war with Iraq based on flawed intelligence cannot be denied. The “mobile biological weapons labs” that he referenced in his speech, for example, were, in fact, trailers used to produce hydrogen for artillery balloons. The “intel” on the alleged germ warfare labs was provided by an Iraqi CIA informant nicknamed “Curveball” who later admitted that he had lied
Despite showing photographs and maps for locations of what Powell said were weapons of mass destruction, such weapons were not found after the United States invaded Iraq. The evidence that he presented was “irrefutable and undeniable,” he asserted, creating a false impression of a need to take action.
Despite the role that Powell played in selling the invasion of Iraq, he was the most prominent official in the Bush administration who sought, prior to making the speech, to put a brake on the headlong rush to war, challenging groupthink within the Bush administration and voicing caution over becoming responsible for governing a country by proxy as a result of invading and deposing its leader.
Going to war with Iraq stood in direct contrast to what had become known as the “Powell doctrine,” informed by Powell’s experience serving in Vietnam and applied most directly in the Persian Gulf War of the early 1990s. The doctrine asserted that the United States should only engage in war as a last resort, using overwhelming force, with the support of the U.S. public and allies, and with a clear exit strategy.
The 2003 invasion clearly did not meet Powell’s criteria for going to war. The Bush administration could have allowed the United Nations weapons inspection team investigating Iraq to have more time to dig into claims concerning weapons of mass destruction. U.S. forces entered into Iraq in far fewer numbers required to stabilize a country in which sectarian forces would soon be in competition for scarce resources and power. U.S. allies, notably, France and Germany, opposed a UN Security Council resolution that would have authorized going to war. And the lack of a clear exit strategy became clear as the war dragged on.
As later pointed out to Powell by Jason Breslow of PBS Frontline, going to war was “so antithetical, opposite of the Powell doctrine.” “Well, it wasn’t the Powell doctrine,” Powell replied.
In a meeting with President Bush in August of 2002, Powell, now famously, cautioned that when it comes to Iraq, the Pottery Barn rule applies — if “you break, you’re going to own it.” In contrast to Cheney and Rumsfeld, when it came to going to war with Iraq, Powell was hesitant.
It was consequently not without irony that Powell became the public face for invading Iraq as a result of his speech at the United Nations. As a military man, Powell was trained to execute, not question, a superior’s orders. Yet as Secretary of State, he was a civilian political appointee. He made a choice in giving the speech, perhaps despite a reluctance to do so. He could have refused or have resigned from his position in opposition, as his critics have pointed out.
Powell did not make the decision to go to war with Iraq. Bush ultimately did as commander in chief, urged on by Cheney, Rumsfeld, and others. When Powell made the speech at the United Nations, the United States was already on course for going to war with Iraq. A refusal to give the speech or resignation would have perhaps decreased public support for going to war, but the invasion would still have likely gone ahead nonetheless. Despite Powell’s speech, Bush and others in his administration should be given more of the ownership for the Iraq War than Powell.
For a balanced perspective of Powell’s legacy, it is important to recognize additional areas where he made an impact. As a first African American in key leadership positions, he broke racial barriers. Powell formulated a doctrine for conducting military operations following the United States’ failure in Vietnam that was successfully applied in the brief and low-cost Persian Gulf War of the early 1990s. He was ideologically moderate, a Republican who later opposed Donald Trump’s virulent populism, resisting the polarizing tendencies of the United States’ current political environment. Powell personified the American dream, as the child of immigrants, rising to the upper echelons of the United States military and government. And throughout, he was a man who carried himself with dignity and gravitas.
We should remember Powell for the totality of the man that he was, not forgetting the mistakes made in the run-up to the Iraq War (so that we can learn the lessons of history), but also not letting his involvement in making the case for war, which he later regretted, become a caricature.
The contributions, and the mistakes, made by public figures such as Colin Powell are not always reducible to simplistic formulations. Powell himself, a temperate man who resisted extremes, occupying a middle ground at times when there seemed to be none, would perhaps agree.
David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University.