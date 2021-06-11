Column: Clown painting part of the family

The painting hung in my dad’s bedroom as a kid, and it scared him to death. One year at Halloween, my grandfather put on a clown mask and waited outside my dad’s window to scare him. It worked, and my dad has never been a fan of clowns.

As a young boy myself, I would sleep in the same bedroom and wonder if the clown was watching me. There were sliding closet doors near the bed. Often, my feet would hit them while sleeping, and I would wake up wondering if the clown was out of the painting and in the room somewhere.

Sometimes, it is silly what frightens us. Sometimes, not. The clown picture followed me to college, to my first homes, and now rests in the study. I laugh at it now — to think about how scared I was of it in my youth.

Now, it is a testament to family. The painting is a reminder of all the good times we have shared, connects me to my father, and reminds me of all the fun I had at my grandparents’ house growing up. My sister and I recently had a discussion about “the clown.”