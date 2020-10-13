Column: Closet purge poses fashion questions

Between moving house plants inside and turning on the gas logs is the time-worn rite of autumn: the closet switcheroo.

Saturday’s rain gave me the perfect excuse to swap my summer things for cold-weather gear. Rifling through sweaters and boots, it seemed a lot longer than seven months ago that I wore this stuff. That’s how it is in this year of drama and contradiction.

I vowed to do some serious editing to my wardrobe which was fairly easy. And if there’s one thing I’ve learned from 2020, it’s how to edit my life. COVID has pared down our need for outfits, when outings amount to walking the dog or pulling weeds, we have little need for cashmere or formal wear.

I joyfully tossed out pants that no longer fit, figuring if I eliminate the larger trousers, I’ll be less apt to grow back into them.

I checked my purses and found some dregs of my former life nestled in the zippered pockets: business cards, a tube of lipstick. (Who still wears that?) Inside one side pocket was a bottle of hand sanitizer. A year ago, I would have puzzled over the sanitizer. I wasn’t a germophobe until last March.