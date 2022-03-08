Column: Close encounters with the famous

“I don’t know, but he must be famous,” my mother said. She urged us both to get his autograph.

My brother, who was a teenager, rolled his eyes, so she handed me a pen. “You’ll be sorry if you don’t go over there.”

I was shy at 10, but after some hem hawing, I got up and stepped over to the man’s table. By then, he was starting to eat his meal, but he paused and said hello. I mumbled something about getting his autograph. I think I gave him a folded white card. Or maybe he had the card. I can’t remember.

He asked my name and gave me a surprised look. It so happened that he was going to play the grandfather of “Tammy” a new TV series on ABC.

“Tammy” was a knockoff of the successful movies of the same name, starring Debbie Reynolds.

If the actor doubted that my name was Tammy, it was obvious my reticence couldn’t be faked. He graciously signed the card “Best Wishes, Denver Pyle.”