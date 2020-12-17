Column: Climbing uphill to victory

I surveyed my students as the fall 2020 semester ended. I asked them several questions, but the most important question was, “What things have kept you moving and motivated during this semester of hybrid and online learning?”
I was curious and really wanted to know. At times this teaching semester has seemed like a long, slow climb up some mountain. The demands of online and hybrid learning are certainly manageable but definitely more time consuming. The stress was intolerable at times, and I confess I thought once or twice about giving up. All teachers had to make choices about which important content to include and what to skip over in the interest of time. Sure, that is an everyday teacher choice but made more critical due to changing schedules this semester.
After reading the surveys, I was struck by how "normal" many of the replies were. In this time when people say they crave normalcy, it was refreshing to see some regular and wholesome responses.
One young man said football practice kept him going. He knew the promise of passing grades provided him a ticket to continue to practice and ultimately, hopefully, play a season in the spring of the year. Another young man said his mother told him if his grades were not up to par, he could not play basketball. He kept asking me what it was going to take for him to get a passing grade. I tried to communicate with his goals. He completed the work.
Another student simply thanked me for trying to help her and being interested in how things were going in her life. Lots of normal things which I am grateful for upon reflection.
One of the biggest challenges this semester was figuring out how to fully get to know students when only seeing them on a Zoom/Google call or in person a few days a week. Relationships are what keeps things together, and those relationships demanded more of schools, teachers, parents, and students this semester.
I have never seen teachers work harder or be more creative to meet the needs of their students. I feel proud to be a member of this profession. The instructors I read about and worked with this semester care deeply for their students and their subjects. At times, they took failure in stride. As it was true before any thought of a pandemic, teachers continue to strive to get to know their students and are great collaborators. Most proved so this semester.
School systems, administrators, teachers, school personnel, parents and students all had to monitor and adjust the things they were doing through the semester. The ability to be flexible while not bending on established and workable protocols helped kids go to school or work effectively at home. When some procedures had to change or a school closed, it appears to have been a good decision.
While there are still concerns, many of them serious, school systems as a whole continue to take positive strides in providing students with an education. Students need to continue to move back into schools, and as of this writing, it appears this is happening in many places.
People desire normalcy, and the reality is many normal things never stopped happening. A father still tucks his children to bed at night regardless of the pandemic. The sick must be taken care of. Individuals continue to go to work or look for work. High school athletes continue to have practices even if they are playing games or matches with no fans. And students are finishing a semester and planning for a new one to begin in January.
There’s been a lot of continuing normalcy in this age of abnormalcy. What is clear? Students need to be in school. A large part of recent scientific research proves this.
I am not one to be naive. The pandemic has changed schools forever. At the high school where I teach, I do not believe we will ever see physical capacity in the building again. Some students have figured out they can learn better online, others have been motivated to use some form of hybrid learning to accomplish their graduation goals differently, and another group of students has realized they need physical, face-to face-school now more than ever. There is a push for more online education and using technology in which teachers can instruct students at multiple schools at the same time. We are closer than ever to these propositions and this kind of "normalcy."
These things were happening before the pandemic but have only been accelerated by it.
As this semester ends, everyone learned much about themselves. Not all of it was spectacular.
What was started was finished.
Now, we have to prove we can do it again — hopefully, better.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at btomberlin50@outlook.com
