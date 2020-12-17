Column: Climbing uphill to victory

Another student simply thanked me for trying to help her and being interested in how things were going in her life. Lots of normal things which I am grateful for upon reflection.

One of the biggest challenges this semester was figuring out how to fully get to know students when only seeing them on a Zoom/Google call or in person a few days a week. Relationships are what keeps things together, and those relationships demanded more of schools, teachers, parents, and students this semester.

I have never seen teachers work harder or be more creative to meet the needs of their students. I feel proud to be a member of this profession. The instructors I read about and worked with this semester care deeply for their students and their subjects. At times, they took failure in stride. As it was true before any thought of a pandemic, teachers continue to strive to get to know their students and are great collaborators. Most proved so this semester.

School systems, administrators, teachers, school personnel, parents and students all had to monitor and adjust the things they were doing through the semester. The ability to be flexible while not bending on established and workable protocols helped kids go to school or work effectively at home. When some procedures had to change or a school closed, it appears to have been a good decision.