Column: Cleaning up, looking back

Every spring I conduct a search and destroy mission for old tax records.

This year, it was 2012. Those papers had been kept for more than the required seven years, so it was past time to set a match to the dead files.

In the process, I came upon two check registers. For you young folks, a check register is a wallet-sized paper ledger that you record activity in and out of the account. Checks, by the way, are small hand-written documents used to pay debts — an old-school version of the debit card.

As I thumbed through this record of my spending, I saw how some things haven’t changed.

I use the same bank. I support the same church and most of the same causes. I still subscribe to Poets & Writers, both local newspapers and Netflix, though I no longer receive CDs in the mail. Programs are streamed now.

I still use the same nail salon. I use the same computer tech guy who makes house calls and the same pet sitter, though I no longer have “Kitty Frank,” as noted for veterinary care.

I’ve had to switch physicians twice, thanks to insurance networks, though it meant circling back to the same practice I had in 2012. So was that a change? Maybe not.