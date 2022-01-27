Column: Clark's gnomes made him famous; then he did one of me

He had always enjoyed sculpting busts of students and his friends. His bust of my father so beautifully captured my dad’s warmth and gentility that we will always treasure it.

This hobby of sculpting busts led, indirectly, to his very successful business venture with gnomes. One day in 1978, while waiting for a student to sit for a bust, Clark saw a picture of a gnome and began a sculpture of it.

Joe Poteat, who became Clark’s business partner and best friend, saw the potential and organized an operation to reproduce the figures and manage their sale and distribution.

To reproduce the gnome figures and make them look like wooden carvings was a challenge. Clark told me in 2009, “I was very fortunate to have grown up in North Carolina because the furniture industry here had developed a method of reproducing furniture that looks like wood. It looks like wood, but it is a resin mixed with a flour.”

Clark’s former student, furniture man Alex Bernhardt, helped make the contacts to learn how to manufacture the artwork. Soon Clark was turning out gnomes at the rate of about one a week, and each one was then made into thousands of copies that were sent to outlets across the world.