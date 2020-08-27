Column: Choose hope, joy over fear, anxiety

During a recent conversation with family members over pizza and sodas, I asked them to share their personal thoughts concerning the things which have brought hope and joy to their lives during these pandemic months.
Their answers varied. A nephew mentioned his joy came from being able to return to sports and the discipline and camaraderie which they allow. A few talked about the benefits of working from home and spending more quality time with children and spouses. My niece gave one of the most heartfelt answers. She spoke about how valuable it has been to stay home and spend more moments with her grandmother who lives with her. As the conversation ended, we all knew we were certainly more grateful for family than ever before. Family is one main ligament which ties us to so many other things, and time together certainly provides moments for hope and joy.
We will not know or realize until years from now how the pandemic has changed us in the many categories of our lives. Still, these days have absolutely shown us which things provide strength in times of trouble and anxiety.
Each of us has our own answers. One thing many people have been arguing for is the need for more civility in our society. We’ve realized if we cannot talk to one another, then, we cannot solve problems. A friend of mine painted a ceiling tile for his classroom with the traffic signal "yield" on it. He wants it to be a reminder to his students to first listen to other people before judging their opinions. Like the conversation at the dinner table, being able to stop and hear the ideas and responses of others gives us strength. Being able to respect others and get along helps each one of us.
Our passions provide joy. While traveling in England several years ago, I stayed in the home of an English veteran of the Korean War who drank Scotch whiskey and repaired clocks. He loved being in the shop just behind his house. To watch him was to view pure art at work. Joy is something we need every day and the pandemic has done a good job of separating the joyous from the critically negative curmudgeons who made life difficult even in less stressful days. Having solitude also creates joy. It can be argued these strange times have offered the opportunity for people to become more self-aware; more in tune with the mental and biological rhythms of life. People have come to appreciate more the smiles on the faces of others, they have joyed when others have joyed, and pained and struggled collectively. Yet, there has been joy in the struggle as people have worked together to face the same obstacles. For many, there is certainly more empathy. Compassion, joy, and empathy are useful tools for living. Many of us have further realized that rejoicing can be a habit too; that difficult times can broaden our hearts and give us purpose.
To look at the news each day, one might suspect the country is completely coming apart at the seams. Not so. There are issues and concerns to be sure, but concerned individuals and people of goodwill seem to be taking these times in stride with a sense of care and concern for one another. They’ve chosen hope and joy over fear and anxiety. They have chosen patience and caution over negativity and self-destruction. They have chosen to take the very best actions they can. They are doing their utmost to move forward in tough times. It’s not about ‘making lemonade out of lemons, it is about finding a greater purpose and meaning to life.
Of course there are going to be times when we are burdened and lack both hope and joy, but here is where history can help us.
When former Prime Minister Churchill met Evangelist Billy Graham during the minister’s crusade in England in the 1950s, Churchill confided in Graham he had lost hope. He asked Graham to help him. Graham shared truths from the Gospel with Churchill, and they prayed together. The scriptures continue to give people hope and joy in our time. They call on us, time and time again, to think, pray, rejoice, worship, and be a loving example to one another. Hope is an anchor in this respect. The scriptures remind everyone this world is not our final home — that death and tragedy and pandemics can never fully defeat us. Thus, there is a way of peace. This hope helps us in relationships with one another regardless of race, class, or creed.
Civility, courage, bravery, passion, and peace can guide us and help us all through these days. Those things continue in our communities today, but as Robert Kennedy said years ago, we can do better.
