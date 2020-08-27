Column: Choose hope, joy over fear, anxiety

Our passions provide joy. While traveling in England several years ago, I stayed in the home of an English veteran of the Korean War who drank Scotch whiskey and repaired clocks. He loved being in the shop just behind his house. To watch him was to view pure art at work. Joy is something we need every day and the pandemic has done a good job of separating the joyous from the critically negative curmudgeons who made life difficult even in less stressful days. Having solitude also creates joy. It can be argued these strange times have offered the opportunity for people to become more self-aware; more in tune with the mental and biological rhythms of life. People have come to appreciate more the smiles on the faces of others, they have joyed when others have joyed, and pained and struggled collectively. Yet, there has been joy in the struggle as people have worked together to face the same obstacles. For many, there is certainly more empathy. Compassion, joy, and empathy are useful tools for living. Many of us have further realized that rejoicing can be a habit too; that difficult times can broaden our hearts and give us purpose.