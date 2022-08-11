Column: Check the ice out in front; a collection of thoughts on nature, life and adventure

In mid-August 1896, a gentlemen named Shokum Jim looked down into Banana Creek in the Yukon Territory of Canada and found a shiny nugget. As he went into the nearby town to tell of his discovery, the news spread like wildfire. By the next year, hundreds of thousands of miners had gotten the fever. The gold rush in the Klondike surged as individuals tried to capitalize on a fortune.

Men who knew nothing about mining suddenly became miners. People locked into the new modern cities sought a last adventure. The fever affected the country in many ways and changed the indigenous populations forever. It became ingrained into American literature as the era was portrayed in plays, short stories, novels, and films within the next 20 years.

Like many booms, the attraction of the gold rush blew out pretty fast. By 1903, many of the 100,000 prospective miners had given up the idea of going to the Klondike. Not only was the adventure expensive, it could also be deadly. Prospectors faced challenging weather. Risking life and limb, poverty and pennilessness faced many both during and after their attempts to strike it rich. While miners coveted the wilderness and a chance for adventure, dangers lurked.

The writer, Jack London, penned his short story “To Build a Fire” in 1908. Setting the context of such stories as “White Fang” and “The Call of the Wild” in the Klondike, his short story takes place in the course of one day. Although being urged not to trek into the wilderness by himself, the main character sets out with his dog. The temperature is beyond cold. It is dangerous weather. At one point, the man chooses his path and tries to set out over some ice. He watches his dog go out ahead of him. Later, he miscalculates and falls knee deep into the water. In an attempt to warm himself, he makes a fire.

The story involves a series of missteps and is a warning about how nature and hubris can kill a man and deprive him of the joys of living. It is also an unfolding about how a series of bad decisions can be ruinous.

London’s story is beautiful in its wildness but also urges prudence. Humans have been navigating wildness for many, many years. Nature is like a series of paths. Those paths are both natural and human. In his 2021 book, “Home Waters,” the writer John Maclean remembers his father, Norman, who wrote the classic “A River Runs Through It” about fly fishing in Montana. His book, like the works of London and others, relates man to the wilderness but also places him in it. “Home Waters” is a beautifully written elegy to the Maclean family, but also shows how humans are trapped in nature in many ways; sometimes for the good and sometimes not.

Life is a series of episodes. London’s short story reminds us we do not have to go and do things alone. Receiving the advice of others can be a good thing.

Maclean’s book is a reminder about how weather and time crumble things made with human hands, and how families evolve through their interactions with nature. The beauty and the fierceness of the natural world is vividly portrayed in stories like these. So too, in the writings of naturalist John Muir and others.

As humans, we need the outdoors. We crave journeys and wildness. We yearn for adventure. For who has not experienced the joy or exhilaration in some kind of travel or experience? In those spaces, memories lie.

Memories themselves can offer goodness but they can be traps, too. Memories can prevent us from achieving more in our lives. Sometimes, they can be like bad ice in front of our feet. They can soak and bog one down like in London’s tale. Yet, many times, they can be sources for hope.

John Maclean writes, “Memory can and should be more than a bridge to the past. It is also a way to see yourself in a broad fabric long in the making.”

Sometimes, we need a journey or a wilderness experience to help prepare us for future things. Studying effective leaders, almost all of them lived through some kind of moment when they were forced to go on their own personal journey of discovery. They learned. Sometimes, they reinvented themselves. As the pendulum swings, there were simply moments of success and tragedy. Navigating those events forced them to listen to themselves and others.

Checking the ice in front of one’s feet is always good advice. Take stock. Know where you think you are. Listen to others. Be willing to retreat or press on. Those are all qualities to consider.