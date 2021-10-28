Column: Character is a constant work of progress

Ralph Waldo Emerson writes in his 1844 essay on character that, “Men of character are the conscience of the society in which they belong.” Bringing the essay forward, we would absolutely include women of character, as well.
Many elements go into a person’s character. As Emerson said in another essay, personal experiences are important to individuals and to countries, too. We need people of certain character to be great examples for the rest of us.
In speaking about, and writing about character, the famous story from Parson Weems about a young George Washington chopping down a cherry tree comes to mind. Developed a few years before Emerson’s essay, the story showed the country the character trait of honesty even if Washington’s actions may have not taken place. The larger story of Washington is he copied rules for civility down in a book and worked hard to memorize them. He deemed his character something of immense value. Later, as president, his physical stature added to his amazing character. Historians ever since have tried to capture it.
Abraham Lincoln’s character revolved around his wit and his ability to tell stories. His respect for the Bible as a true text helped him come to terms with the nature of war and reckoning. His fatalism, and his understanding he was a caretaker for the nation, led him to both write and speak some of the greatest words this country has. Those words lead us to high aspiration still.
One can look at almost any president or state and local leader and find aspects of character. Truman’s the “buck stops here” attitude and Eisenhower’s great understanding of the brutalities of war are certainly admirable character traits to explore. Truman took responsibility for the decision to drop the atomic bomb. He didn’t pass it off onto others. Eisenhower warned against the dangers of a military industrial complex. He knew what war was like.
In 1844, Emerson, writing about character extrapolated the virtues both a country and an individual share. At the time, the country was experiencing an election year, attempting to expand into new territories, and evolving industrially with the sending of the first telegraph message from the Capitol building in Washington. Heading out of the 2nd Great Awakening, Americans were working on their health, attempting to right social and political wrongs, and moving to reform society. Sounds much like the present.
Emerson states character, “Is a natural power like light and heat, and all nature cooperates with it. The reason why we feel one man’s presence, and do not feel another’s, is as natural as gravity.” These lines are filled with promise and truth.
Possessing personal character does not mean any of us are perfect, but it certainly means we do not spend time blaming others. When each of us succeeds, we should share the credit. When we fail, we are at our best when we own it and move forward. The work of one’s character is an ongoing thing.
The writer Ethan Canin wrote a short story entitled, “The Palace Thief” several years ago. In it, he takes on the role of a teacher at a boy’s school. The story is exceptionally written and was later made into a film called “The Emperor’s Club.” It is an outstanding film because it captures moments in the life of a teacher attempting to instruct young men about character, while at the same time, working on his own.
There are some inspirational lines in the film spoken by the actor Kevin Kline who portrays the instructor, “The work of a life is not determined by a single failure or a solitary success,” and “It is a teacher’s burden always to hope that with learning a boy’s character might be changed and so the destiny of a man.” We are the product of our choices and the consequences which are the result of our actions. We are constantly choosing our character.
We deserve men and women of standards in each of our lives, not just people with titles in front of their names. The best leaders are the most humble; being willing to both drive the car and sit in the back seat at times. These were tremendous aspects of both a Washington and a Lincoln.
All of us are leaders in some sphere of our lives, and we need great examples to show us and council us on appropriate ways to accomplish things and to help us avoid the lanes of decision which may not be best.
The tightrope of leadership is knowing when to balance on the beam of decision, but also being willing to reach out and recognize the thoughts and ideas of others. Leading means listening often.
Our personal character is, and should be, a constant work of progress.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com.