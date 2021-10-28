Column: Character is a constant work of progress

The writer Ethan Canin wrote a short story entitled, “The Palace Thief” several years ago. In it, he takes on the role of a teacher at a boy’s school. The story is exceptionally written and was later made into a film called “The Emperor’s Club.” It is an outstanding film because it captures moments in the life of a teacher attempting to instruct young men about character, while at the same time, working on his own.

There are some inspirational lines in the film spoken by the actor Kevin Kline who portrays the instructor, “The work of a life is not determined by a single failure or a solitary success,” and “It is a teacher’s burden always to hope that with learning a boy’s character might be changed and so the destiny of a man.” We are the product of our choices and the consequences which are the result of our actions. We are constantly choosing our character.

We deserve men and women of standards in each of our lives, not just people with titles in front of their names. The best leaders are the most humble; being willing to both drive the car and sit in the back seat at times. These were tremendous aspects of both a Washington and a Lincoln.