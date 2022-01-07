Column: Change is hard, so are keeping New Year's resolutions

This year, go for the boring.
It’s that time of year again. What will it be this time? Lose 10 pounds, make dinner at home every weeknight, learn Spanish, read one book every two weeks? The list is endless, and intensely personal. It also rarely changes, because there is one thing that unites us across age, religion, and politics: we fail in our resolutions.
Trust me, that is as hard for me to write as it is for you to read, because I fail, too. I’m gearing up for Year Four of my resolution to study Spanish four hours and write 5,000 words per week. This year will be my year. Right?
It’s not just you, and it’s not just me. As a neuroscientist and psychologist, I could tell you the myriad different ways our brains are hardwired to fail. We discount future success — however life-changing — for immediate relief —however trivial. I could tell you all about those pesky brain circuits, but frankly, they don’t matter. Knowing about it doesn’t change how hard it is to follow through.
Statistically, I’m talking to you, dear reader. Close to half of us set a resolution every year, and I could not find a single statistic that found more than 10% of us to be successes. That’s why, with every new calendar we hang up, we look for new tricks, hacks, and gadgets to squeeze success out of our reluctant brains. Before there was an app for everything, people flocked to their local gyms, as-seen-on-TV exercise gear, and jumped on the Weight Watchers wagon.
Now that supposedly standard wellness products assume luxury price points, external motivators are both more alluring and a surefire way to slim down your wallet. In a way, the psychology behind it is enticing. Gone are the days when all you had to lose was your $60 investment in running shoes — and hey, you still walk places, so it wasn’t a complete waste even if you don’t run that 5K. How could you even look at yourself in the mirror if you let your state-of-the-art bike trainer collect dust in the corner? Surely, a $2,000-plus investment would cast a long enough shadow of guilt to keep the New Year’s spirit going strong.
It works for some. We are bombarded with countless success stories on Facebook, on YouTube, or at the (virtual) watercooler who knock their resolutions out of the park and (intentionally or not) shame us for our failures. They are the exceptions. In psychology-speak, they cloud our vision with survivorship bias. We think that we — as failures — are in the minority because it’s only the winners who are visible to us. That comparison is not fair, and it isn’t even close to true.
In my darker moments, I am quite the cynic. It is in those moments that I am convinced the gyms, subscriptions, and meal plans want you to fail. If you succeed, you’re only a one-time client instead of a repeat customer.
Luckily, the cynic and the psychologist inside of me come to the same conclusion: simple = success. Put another way, boring = best.
The boring road to your resolution is not flashy. It certainly is not marketable, which is why you see ads for websites where you can “learn from the masters” instead of social groups where you can learn from your neighbor, and New Year’s deals for meal-replacement shakes instead of CSA boxes.
We all learned this in school, from our parents, or from being the sucker one too many times: if it sounds too good to be true, it is. Changing our ingrained habits, whether it be starting a good one or kicking a bad one, is one of the hardest feats of human psychology. Anyone who says otherwise is selling something.
This year is going to be different. That’s true every year, right? We will learn from our mistakes and succeed in our resolutions this year, because this is the first year we have the right tool for the job. It’s not a pill, a superfood, or an app. It’s what we had long before the internet age. Get your support system, make sure someone is holding you accountable, and give yourself grace. You can wander for a few days, or even a few weeks, and still find your way back to the road towards success.
Not that I have personal experience with failure or anything.
Nathan Ahlgrim serves as the Program Director for the Green River Preserve, an environmental summer camp in Cedar Mountain, North Carolina. He moved to Hickory with his wife in 2020.