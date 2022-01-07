Column: Change is hard, so are keeping New Year's resolutions

Luckily, the cynic and the psychologist inside of me come to the same conclusion: simple = success. Put another way, boring = best.

The boring road to your resolution is not flashy. It certainly is not marketable, which is why you see ads for websites where you can “learn from the masters” instead of social groups where you can learn from your neighbor, and New Year’s deals for meal-replacement shakes instead of CSA boxes.

We all learned this in school, from our parents, or from being the sucker one too many times: if it sounds too good to be true, it is. Changing our ingrained habits, whether it be starting a good one or kicking a bad one, is one of the hardest feats of human psychology. Anyone who says otherwise is selling something.

This year is going to be different. That’s true every year, right? We will learn from our mistakes and succeed in our resolutions this year, because this is the first year we have the right tool for the job. It’s not a pill, a superfood, or an app. It’s what we had long before the internet age. Get your support system, make sure someone is holding you accountable, and give yourself grace. You can wander for a few days, or even a few weeks, and still find your way back to the road towards success.

Not that I have personal experience with failure or anything.

Nathan Ahlgrim serves as the Program Director for the Green River Preserve, an environmental summer camp in Cedar Mountain, North Carolina. He moved to Hickory with his wife in 2020.