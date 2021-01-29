Column: Challenger tragedy etched in minds of 1980s kids

There are certain days in history which hit one head on.

On Jan. 28 1986, some area schools were closed due to snow. My twin sister and brothers were at home watching a movie on the family’s new VCR. We were happy to be out of school.

At the end of the movie, we ejected the VHS tape and turned on cable television in time to view the launch countdown for the space shuttle Challenger. Here was a symbol of American ingenuity and progress. The fact that something the size of a World War II destroyer could launch into space carrying important scientific and military equipment in its payload and return to earth was incredible. Unfortunately, by 1986, space shuttle launches had become commonplace. Many took them for granted as casual happenstance. Americans were winning the Cold War and there was a hint of invincibility in the air.