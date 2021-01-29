Column: Challenger tragedy etched in minds of 1980s kids

There are certain days in history which hit one head on.
On Jan. 28 1986, some area schools were closed due to snow. My twin sister and brothers were at home watching a movie on the family’s new VCR. We were happy to be out of school.
At the end of the movie, we ejected the VHS tape and turned on cable television in time to view the launch countdown for the space shuttle Challenger. Here was a symbol of American ingenuity and progress. The fact that something the size of a World War II destroyer could launch into space carrying important scientific and military equipment in its payload and return to earth was incredible. Unfortunately, by 1986, space shuttle launches had become commonplace. Many took them for granted as casual happenstance. Americans were winning the Cold War and there was a hint of invincibility in the air.
People wondered where the shuttle program would take us. Some began to envision a colony of human beings living on the moon by the end of the century. The coupling of technology and science fiction literally meant the sky was the limit. And, Christa McAuliffe, the first civilian in space, was one of the astronauts. A teacher from New Hampshire, she trained for the mission and was scheduled to teach her classroom from the shuttle. This was an exciting story for NASA and mission control did not want any negative publicity to effect or delay the mission’s progress.
The majority of Americans had not heard about near misses during previous shuttle launches; specifically, the failure, at times, of the O-rings on the solid rocket boosters which helped propel the vehicle into space. Hot gasses had burned through the O-rings which separated the rocket compartments. Fortunately, the boosters had not failed because emergency rings had sealed off the booster sections. The makers of the solid rocket booster, Morton Thiokol, warned NASA repeatedly there were problems with O-ring design.
The launch was pushed back three times from January 22 to the 28th. The morning of the 28th was one of the coldest mornings in Florida history. Ice formed on the launch tower just hours before Challenger was scheduled to take off. Yet, mission controllers made the decision to launch with the understanding that the shuttle and the booster rockets could handle the pressure and strain in the cold.
73 seconds after launch, the space shuttle disintegrated in a shocking fiery ball. Nearly 85 percent of the American public heard about the accident within the hour. About the same percentage of school children were watching the launch live on NASA television, including Mrs. McAuliffe’s students.
What people did not immediately realize is some crew members survived the explosion because the crew cabin was designed to detach from the vehicle in an emergency. It fell 65,000 feet to the sea and was later retrieved off the ocean floor. Crew remains were returned to family members. Unidentified remains were buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
Most people my age cannot forget what President Ronald Reagan said to the country that night on television. Instead of giving his scheduled State of the Union Address, he spoke to the nation, “The future does not belong to the faint-hearted, it belongs to the brave.” He called the ‘Challenger 7’ pioneers and announced space exploration would continue. It did. However, in 2003, there was another shuttle disaster when the Columbia shuttle burned up on reentry; killing seven more astronauts. In 2011, NASA retired the entire shuttle fleet.
This past fall, Netflix debuted a short series called “Challenger: The Final Flight.” The four-episode documentary retold the story of the shuttle tragedy while interviewing a wide variety of peoples involved. At times it is touching. At other moments, it is hard to watch. Yet, it is worth watching because it provides a small window into the many decisions which were made in the days and hours before the shuttle launch. Through family members, viewers get to know the astronauts as real people.
For my generation, the Challenger disaster is comparable to the feelings and emotions people felt when President Kennedy was killed. People had questions. They wanted to know "‘why." They grieved for the families and mourned with the country.
Yet, out of tragedy came victory. Shortly after the disaster, the families and other interested partners formed the Challenger Center to provide opportunities to students interested in science and space travel. Their award-winning work and legacy continues to help students around the world.
The lives of the "Challenger 7" are not forgotten. President Reagan was right. They were moving us forward, just not in the ways they expected. Their lives were a testament to exploring the wonders of the universe. And we miss them still.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and at CCC&TI. He can be reached at btomberlin50@outlook.com