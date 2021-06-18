Column: Celebrate Dad and his advice -- be it ever so goofy

“Wake me up when you get home. You know I can’t sleep ‘til you’re here.” These words from my dad preceded my departure any evening when I left my house as a teenager.
As an enlightened teen, I thought this was the goofiest thing I’d ever heard. If I have to wake you up when I come in, then obviously you were asleep. As an adult, I now understand the inability to fully rest until everyone is safely back at home, but at the time, I just chalked it up to yet another of my father’s silly sayings. Some people refer to these as Dad-isms.
We’ve all heard them. Phrases like “Don’t make me turn this car around,” and “I’m not sleeping, I’m just resting my eyes.” In fact, just resting his eyes was, and still is, one of my dad’s favorite activities. He is known far and wide for his power-napping skills in addition to being a man of many other talents. He’s a top-notch woodworker, an accomplished dobro player, an excellent teacher, an enthusiastic writer, and a former Duncan Yo-Yo champion. In yet another Dad-ism, he often describes himself as a jack of all trades and master of none.
I’ve often wondered where dads get these silly sayings. Were they handed down from their fathers? Do they compare notes when they’re with other dads? Maybe there’s a super-secret Intro to Fatherhood 101 class where they’re taught the proper tone for saying “I’m not made of money,” and how to slip “When I was your age,” into conversations.
The irony is the older I get, the more I find these Dad-isms working their way into my own conversations. Because as much as it pains the teenager in me to have to admit, many of them are useful lessons he imparted. “Righty tighty, lefty loosey.” “Everything in moderation.” “You have to be smarter than the equipment you operate.” (You might not have heard that one before, but trust me, it’s a timeless standard in my family.) And while sometimes Dad would remind us that the early bird gets the worm, he would also add “but the second mouse gets the cheese,” when it suited the situation at hand. I too have been known to adapt that one as the need arises.
My parents had me at a young age and I’m blessed to still have Dad around to impart his wisdom. As a child, Dad taught me how to fish and crab, how to hit and catch a baseball, and how to throw a Frisbee. As a teen, he taught me how to drive a stick shift and change a tire before he would allow me to get my driver’s license. He inspired my love of road trips, cruise ships and margaritas as an adult. I’m so thankful for all the ways he has been a positive influence in my life.
If you’re fortunate enough to still have your father with you, show some appreciation by celebrating him and his Dad-isms not just on Father’s Day, but throughout the rest of the year also. To my dad and all the other dads, thank you for everything you did for us and taught us. You’ve earned some relaxation time. Go ahead. We know the drill. You’re not sleeping. You’re just resting your eyes.
Cami Hepler is a lifelong animal lover, year-round sports fan and part-time freelance writer from Hickory.