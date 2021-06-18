Column: Celebrate Dad and his advice -- be it ever so goofy

The irony is the older I get, the more I find these Dad-isms working their way into my own conversations. Because as much as it pains the teenager in me to have to admit, many of them are useful lessons he imparted. “Righty tighty, lefty loosey.” “Everything in moderation.” “You have to be smarter than the equipment you operate.” (You might not have heard that one before, but trust me, it’s a timeless standard in my family.) And while sometimes Dad would remind us that the early bird gets the worm, he would also add “but the second mouse gets the cheese,” when it suited the situation at hand. I too have been known to adapt that one as the need arises.

My parents had me at a young age and I’m blessed to still have Dad around to impart his wisdom. As a child, Dad taught me how to fish and crab, how to hit and catch a baseball, and how to throw a Frisbee. As a teen, he taught me how to drive a stick shift and change a tire before he would allow me to get my driver’s license. He inspired my love of road trips, cruise ships and margaritas as an adult. I’m so thankful for all the ways he has been a positive influence in my life.

If you’re fortunate enough to still have your father with you, show some appreciation by celebrating him and his Dad-isms not just on Father’s Day, but throughout the rest of the year also. To my dad and all the other dads, thank you for everything you did for us and taught us. You’ve earned some relaxation time. Go ahead. We know the drill. You’re not sleeping. You’re just resting your eyes.

Cami Hepler is a lifelong animal lover, year-round sports fan and part-time freelance writer from Hickory.