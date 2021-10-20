Column: Carry a poster in Christmas parade and honor fallen soldiers

The folks at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church need some help honoring fallen soldiers during the holidays.
The Fallen Heroes ministry at the church will carry posters in Hickory’s annual Christmas parade recognizing the 220 men and women from North Carolina who died during fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The organization needs 220 people to march silently and carry a poster in the Christmas parade. Volunteers must be able to be at the corner of Fourth Street NW and First Avenue NW on Nov. 19 by no later than 5 p.m.
“Fallen hero families will be present and honored,” a release from the organization stated. “Come and help us as a community honor the sacrifice and show these families we have not forgotten the price their loved one paid.”
If you have questions, contact Sandy Ridge Baptist Church at 828-256-8812.
Looking for a job? Try out this virtual career fair
Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Hickory Daily Record and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, is hosting a nationwide virtual career fair from Oct. 20-27.
More than 400 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair, including PSI-Polymer Systems in Conover and Paragon Films in Taylorsville.
If you’re seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com.
At this website you can narrow your choices and upload your resume.
Happy job hunting.
Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.