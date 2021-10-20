Column: Carry a poster in Christmas parade and honor fallen soldiers

The folks at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church need some help honoring fallen soldiers during the holidays.

The Fallen Heroes ministry at the church will carry posters in Hickory’s annual Christmas parade recognizing the 220 men and women from North Carolina who died during fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The organization needs 220 people to march silently and carry a poster in the Christmas parade. Volunteers must be able to be at the corner of Fourth Street NW and First Avenue NW on Nov. 19 by no later than 5 p.m.

“Fallen hero families will be present and honored,” a release from the organization stated. “Come and help us as a community honor the sacrifice and show these families we have not forgotten the price their loved one paid.”

If you have questions, contact Sandy Ridge Baptist Church at 828-256-8812.

