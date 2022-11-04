Column: Can world avoid nuclear war as US and Russia did in 1962?

In a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin is threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, there is one true fact. Once nuclear weapons are used, there is no taking them back. No putting the genie back in the bottle. The use of nuclear weapons is an extremely scary proposition. It is true now, and it was true in 1962.

On Oct. 16, 1962, President John Kennedy was briefed by national security adviser McGeorge Bundy about new Soviet missile sites in Cuba. Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, who vowed never to place offensive missiles in Cuba, had challenged Kennedy by doing so. Secret photographs taken by U-2 high-altitude spy planes revealed at least six missile sites in Cuba, about 90 miles away from the American mainland. The photographs also showed numerous Soviet bombers stationed there. Each Soviet warhead could deliver as much power as 1 million tons of TNT.

By 1962, the United States held 25,000-plus nuclear weapons in its arsenal. The Soviets did not have half that number even though Kennedy had won the 1960 election in part because of a perceived “missile gap.”

The American discovery of Soviet missiles in Cuba seemed to contradict Khrushchev’s recent promise not to send offensive weapons there. But, the year before, tensions had exploded between the two superpowers due to the failed CIA-led attempt to oust Cuban leader Fidel Castro. Khrushchev’s son later said it was his father’s idea to place the missiles so close to the United States.

According to historian Mark White, “The issue of how to remove Russian missiles in October 1962, while maintaining the peace, represented the greatest challenge of John F. Kennedy’s presidency.”

As the news spread of the discovery of the missiles, one overriding question Kennedy and his security team faced was whether to bomb the missile sites. The president quickly organized a 12-man group of advisers to recommend appropriate responses for the situation. The group, known as EXCOMM (Executive Committee of the National Security Council) began to discuss possible solutions to the crisis. The president’s brother, Attorney General Robert Kennedy, later wrote about these deliberations in a book, “Thirteen Days.” While somewhat self-serving, the book does provide a look into some of the issues discussed during those days.

The EXCOMM knew the president could not appear soft on communism and debated bombing the missile sites, invading the island and attacking Cuba with low-level nuclear bombs. Eventually, the president and others suggested placing a naval quarantine around Cuba and demanding that the Soviets remove the missiles.

On Oct. 22, 1962, Kennedy asked for national air time to address the American people on the situation: “Within the past week, unmistakable evidence has established the fact that a series of offensive missile sites is now in preparation on that imprisoned island. The purpose of these bases can be none other than to provide a nuclear strike capability against the Western Hemisphere.”

He told the people any missile launched from Cuba would be considered an attack and an act of war against the United States.

At a time when American bombers were flying nonstop over Europe in possible preparation for an airstrike on Cuba, the mood of the country was tense. People waited to see if the Soviets would honor the quarantine by turning their missile ships bound for Cuba away from the island.

On Oct. 26, 1962, Kennedy was deep in planning a possible invasion in Cuba if the Soviets did not withdraw the missiles. He also sent his brother to meet with the Soviet ambassador in Washington the following day.

In the end, the Soviet ships did not break the naval quarantine of Cuba, and their missiles were removed after a secret promise from Kennedy to have American missiles removed from Turkey.

As Secretary of State Dean Rusk would later say, “We were eyeball to eyeball, and the other guy just blinked.”

Yet those days were tense as well as masterful for the Kennedy administration. The following summer, the two superpowers signed the first nuclear test ban treaty that prohibited above ground nuclear testing. Politically, in going to the brink of war, each leader proved his abilities with his own people and the topic of peace was interjected into Cold War discussions. However, the crisis did not stop the military and nuclear buildup for either country.

Reflecting on the moment many years later, songwriter Billy Joel, described what it was like to live through the Cold War crisis: “But children lived in Levittown/and hid in shelters underground/Until the Soviets turned their ships around/and tore the Cuban missiles down/And in that bright October sun/we knew our childhood days were done.”

The Cuban missile crisis was the high-water mark of Kennedy’s presidency. He showed his political skills and his diplomacy in helping to avoid nuclear war when as many as 80 million American lives were at stake.