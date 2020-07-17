Column: Can we talk online without hateful bickering?

Not everything has to be divisive or political. But it sure seems we are hell-bent to make it that way in this presidential election year.
A few days ago, a reader asked if we could list the businesses that require masks. The reader said this would be helpful in planning where he would be spending his hard-earned dollars.
We asked on Facebook (and other places) for businesses to let us know if face coverings were required for customers.
That request led to few business responses but lots of debate among readers about the pros and cons of mask wearing. The debate quickly deteriorated into name-calling.
Ugh.
I remain fond and proud of Hickory. I once told a candidate for the editor job here that you have to believe this is one of the best places in the world to live — because the people who live here and read the paper believe that.
But we have not been our best selves at times, often displaying an appalling lack of sensitivity for the views of others.
We are not unique in that respect. But that makes the hateful back-and-forth no less disheartening.
Let me be clear. Straight talk is good. I appreciate anyone who is willing to stand up for what he or she believes in.
But we can do so with respect and courtesy. They cost us nothing.
Eric Millsaps is editor of
the Hickory Daily Record.
