Column: Can we afford to ignore climate woes?

If your neighbor removes trees, vegetation and other such “soil anchors” from the land that sits just above your property, who should pay to fix your home when a landslide crashes into your walls like a bulldozer? It’s not just a thought experiment; the Bazzaz family sued their uphill neighbor for allegedly doing just that following a landslide that wrecked their Oregon home. In their lawsuit, they claimed their neighbor uphill from them had previously girdled the trees that stabilized the soil and, in effect, allowed the landslide to happen.

The Bazzaz family did not win their case. Courts in other jurisdictions have heard similar arguments and ordered the guilty party to pay for the damages they (indirectly) caused. These payments can range from thousands to millions of dollars for a single, isolated event. Now, entire countries feel themselves to be in the position of the Bazzaz family. We have a global landslide on our hands, and the people at the top of the hill need to start paying up. Spoiler alert: We live at the summit.

As I write this, leaders from across the world are in the middle of negotiations about the one remaining asset every country values: our planet. COP 27, held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, is the latest installment in what has become an annual proclamation of dire warnings and ambitious pledges. The infamous Paris Agreement came from one of these, COP 21 in 2015, the end of which had countries enter a “legally binding” treaty to reach net-zero carbon emissions and limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C. Contrary to what you or I may think “legally binding” means, no international enforcement mechanism was created, which is one reason why we have not entered into a new age of eco-utopia. The typical global power players often drive the narrative at these conferences, both because they have the resources to take decisive action and because they have spent the most (CO2, pollution, you name it) in the global crisis. Now, at its 27th iteration, rich countries, countries like ours, are being handed the check.

Loss and damage compensation. That is what the countries shaken hardest from the ripple effects of a changing climate are demanding. Much like the uphill neighbor admiring the unobstructed view while staying safe from the resulting landslide, places as far-flung as Pakistan and the Paciific island nations argue that rich countries have reaped the profits that come with wanton pollution and passed the costs to the world’s poorest.

It costs money, billions to trillions of dollars, to recover from extreme weather events. And, frankly, it makes sense why countries like the U.S. are fighting the idea of paying for the floods in Pakistan and the droughts in Somalia. It is not our territory, not our citizens, and, allegedly, not our responsibility.

The argument against paying loss and damage compensation has two gaping holes. The first is admittedly open to interpretation. Are we not morally responsible for the damage we have caused? As a country, we have contributed between one-fifth and one-quarter of all CO2 emissions ever produced. That is more than the entire European Union and almost double that of China. We have built the world’s greatest country and economy with world-changing innovation on the mountains of fossil fuels we have burned, and now it is too late and too damaging to allow developing countries to do the same.

The moral claim depends on your philosophical and political ideology. I’m not expecting it to rally universal support, and I’m sure many of you reading this rankle at the idea of pouring taxpayer money into a bottomless pit halfway across the world.

That’s where the second hole opens up. It’s practical, it doesn’t depend on squishy things like morals or ethics, and it directly refutes the money-pit fears. Climate change, it turns out, is expensive. The cost doesn’t just come from loss and damage compensation and other charitable action. A changing climate is expensive to live in.

Calls to fund disaster relief and other climate-related costs are nothing new. Some are pointing to a figure north of $500 billion per year by 2030. Even so, the economics of climate change completely justify that funding and affiliated loss and damage compensation. It’s an investment, and the return is enormous.

We have felt the costs of climate-fueled disasters within our own borders. Recent hurricanes, strengthened by warmer air and water, have decimated cities and cost us billions. Hurricanes Ian ($67 billion), Maria ($90 billion), and Harvey ($125 billion) made the need for funding self-evident. Those events command national attention, and they are sore reminders of the dangers a warming planet pose.

As devastating as those disasters are, they are not the most expensive. The good news is that the biggest line items are arguably the ones with the quickest available fix. The smog, soot, and other pollution pumped into our air from burning fossil fuels directly contributes to hundreds of billions of dollars in health-care spending and millions of lives lost. Doubling renewable energy capacity by 2030 could save four million lives per year just by cleaning up our air. Loss and damage compensation both pays for costs like these and puts developing countries on track to build out their renewable energy economy. It prevents a runaway cost spiral by preventing runaway emissions.

Our government is not simply doing nothing, it is actively contributing to the problem. Approximately $20 billion go directly to fossil fuel subsidies in this country (and $649 billion through indirect subsidies). As the world scrambles to fund the clean-up, we are actively funding the mess.

With those subsidies, we are the uphill neighbor. We are happily paying for the removal of trees and claiming innocence when the sorry lot below us gets crushed by a landslide. Paying to rebuild is not just the right thing to do. It is the smart thing to do.

The unfortunate truth about landslides is that they aren’t known to respect property boundaries.