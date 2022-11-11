Column: Can right-wing gains across Italy, Sweden be maintained?

The far-right Brothers of Italy (FdI) won 26% of the vote in Italy’s general election in September. It is the largest percentage of the vote that the FdI, which formed in 2012, has won in a general election. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the FdI, became Italy’s prime minister on Oct. 29. Many have viewed the rise of the FdI with alarm given the party’s fascist roots.

Right-wing nationalism, in some ways, seems ascendant. Along with the FdI, the Sweden Democrats, a far-right party in Sweden with roots in neo-Nazi ideology, won more votes than any other party on the right in Sweden’s general election in September. Earlier this year, Marine Le Pen, of the hard-right National Rally, advanced to the second round of France’s presidential election, and Viktor Orban, a self-described proponent of “illiberal democracy” was reelected to a fourth term as prime minister in Hungary.

President Joe Biden has expressed concern over what he views as an alarming trend. “You just saw what’s happened in Italy in that election,” he recently said. “You’re seeing what’s happening around the world. And the reason I bother to say that is we can’t be sanguine about what’s happening here either.”

The far-right has a significant presence in parts of Europe. Meloni is now prime minister of the country with the third largest economy in the European Union. Le Pen won over 40% of the vote in the second round of France’s presidential election. Far-right parties in Germany, Austria and elsewhere in Europe have shown to be resilient.

But there are counter-veiling forces, as well.

Meloni’s victory in Italy is notable. The Brothers of Italy won a greater share of the vote than they ever have. Over the past five years, support for the FdI has increased from 4% to 26%, while support in Italy for the populist right in general has increased from 21% to 35%, reflecting a “mounting appetite of Italian conservatives for ever-more radical offerings,” according to The Economist, a weekly British newspaper.

Italy’s election has elevated Meloni and her party to a position of power. But in winning a quarter of the vote, the FdI alone does not have a majority-backed mandate to govern. Three-quarters of Italian voters voted for parties other than the FdI.

Italy has a fragmented multiparty system in which coalitions must form to govern. Though the parties that formed the governing coalition, which includes the fellow hard-right Northern League and previous prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, share commonalities, they also have their differences. Perhaps most significantly, the FdI has been more consistent in its support for Ukraine in its war with Russia than the Northern League, the next largest party of the coalition.

Governing administrations in Italy tend to be short-lived. The average administration lasts less than 20 months. Meloni’s time as prime minister may be brief. Her victory was in part due to the inability of non-conservative parties to stick together following the breakup of a broad-based unity government. Opposition to Meloni could serve as a unifying force, increasing the chances of a new non-conservative coalition gaining power in the next election.

Similar to the electoral success of the FdI in Italy, the recent strong showing of the neo-Nazi Sweden Democrats (SD) comes with several caveats.

The SD won 20.6 percent of the vote in the September parliamentary election, more than any other party on the right, demonstrating that the SD has become a part of mainstream politics. The center-left Social Democratic Party, the main party of the governing coalition, won the most votes. But it was not enough votes, along with its allies, to form a governing majority. The right-wing bloc needs the support of the Sweden Democrats to form a majority but ruled out forming a governing coalition with the SD prior to the election. As a consequence, the SD, despite winning more votes than any other party on the right, is unlikely to formally be part of the governing coalition. Its influence will consequently be limited.

Broadly, there seems to be a trend of movement away from right-wing populism. The year of 2016 may have been the high-water mark. Donald Trump was elected president in the United States, Britain voted to exit the European Union (due in part to a desire to take back control of the border), which was followed by Conservative Boris Johnson becoming prime minister a few years later.

Rodrigo Duterte, a right-wing populist similar to Trump in several ways, was also elected president of the Philippines.

Two years later, in 2018, Jair Bolsonaro, the so-called “Trump of the Tropics” was elected president of Brazil. Today, Trump, Johnson, and Duterte are all out of office. Bolsonaro was voted out of office at the end of October.

The far-right has made gains in some places in recent years. The Sweden Democrats won only 5.7% of the vote in 2010. Their vote share has quadrupled. In Italy, though Meloni did not win an overwhelming mandate and must rely on other parties that she has significant disagreements with to govern, she is nonetheless now prime minister. Here in the U.S., Trump seems intent on becoming president again.

But a seeming surge of popularity for the far-right in places such as Italy and Sweden should not be exaggerated. There have been a few notable short-term victories. Whether that results in a significant long-term shift remains to be seen.