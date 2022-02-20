Column: Can Olympic boycotts bring change?

If Russia invades Ukraine, it will not be the first time that Russian aggression is met with international disapprobation.
On Christmas Eve of 1979, the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan. In response, the United States boycotted the 1980 Summer Olympics held in Moscow. The boycott, in retrospect, is viewed as having been ineffective. Soviet troops remained in Afghanistan until 1989.
Other sports boycotts have been viewed as being largely ineffective, as well. In response to the U.S. boycott, the Soviet Union boycotted the 1984 Summer Olympics held in Los Angeles. Arab countries have at times refused to compete against Israeli athletes. Such acts of protest did little to alter the dynamics of complex geopolitical contests such as the Cold War or the Arab-Israeli conflict.
In December of 2021, the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of this year’s Olympics in Beijing due to “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.” In Xinjiang, a Western province in China, the Uighurs, a Turkic-Muslim minority group, have been forcibly detained, sent to labor camps, and sterilized, among other things. A diplomatic boycott of the Olympics due to such abuses is justifiable. But in the absence of further action, it is unlikely the boycott will alter China’s policies towards the Uighurs.
On the other hand, as the Beijing Olympics end and we look to the road ahead, perhaps if the boycott is followed by subsequent action there could be change, as the international movement to end apartheid in South Africa has previously demonstrated.
From 1964 to 1990, apartheid South Africa was banned from Olympic competition. The ban was part of a broader effort that included boycotts in other areas such as the performing arts (music, theater, etc.) and academics, along with economic sanctions. The end of apartheid was due to many different factors, some more important than others. Nelson Mandela, for example, was instrumental. The Olympics boycott, nonetheless, as part of the broader international anti-apartheid movement, contributed to bringing outside pressure to bear on South Africa to desegregate.
According to political scientist David Black of Dalhousie University, the sports boycott of apartheid South Africa was effective for several reasons.
First, the boycott served as a form of punishment given white South Africa’s affinity for sports. The rugby ban was particularly painful given the social and cultural importance of the sport to men in South Africa.
Second, the ban helped delegitimize the apartheid social order. The boycott helped highlight the immorality of the racialized policies based on severe discrimination that were normalized as part of the everyday experience in South Africa. “No normal sport in an abnormal society” became the slogan for the international movement.
Third, the boycott set precedents that led to or bolstered other forms of protest. If South Africa deserved to be boycotted over something as trivial as sports, surely “it deserved punishment in economic and political arenas too,” Black argues.
Finally, the boycott was sustained over a significant period of time. South Africa was first banned from the Olympics in 1964. The ban stayed in place until the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, after apartheid had ended.
Along with negative sanctions, the boycott provided the carrot of, with clear criteria for, reentry into international competitive sports. South Africa violated the Olympic Charter’s goal of uniting “Olympic competitors of all countries in fair and equal competition” under the principle that no discrimination is allowed “against any country or person on grounds of race, religion, or politics.” Ending apartheid, it was understood, would lead to renewed possibilities, including reentry into Olympic competitions.
Several factors eventually led to the end of apartheid in South Africa. There was demographic change, as the Black population grew in numbers and became increasingly concentrated in urban areas that facilitated mass mobilization. Economic stagnation in the 1980s led to political dissatisfaction. Nelson Mandela and South African president F.W. de Klerk were skillful leaders (after guiding South Africa through a peaceful transition to democracy, they jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize). The sports boycott may seem relatively trivial in relation to such other factors in bringing apartheid to an end.
But as Sam Ramsamy, a leader of the Olympic boycott movement put it (while the ban was in place), though he and others were under “no illusions that the sports boycott by itself can end apartheid ... the knowledge that the vast majority of sportspersons around the world would refuse to ‘play with apartheid’ has greatly undermined the legitimacy of the government, boosted the morale of South African blacks, and encouraged resistance at all levels.”
The impact of this year’s Olympic diplomat boycott remains to be seen. If it is not followed by further significant action, it will be viewed in retrospect, like the United States boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow, as having been ineffective. It is up to others now to sustain the effort. Let’s hope that we heed the call.
Affecting change is not easy. But as the Olympics demonstrate, spectacular things can happen when we dedicate our time, energy, and abilities to achieving a goal against all odds.