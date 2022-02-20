Column: Can Olympic boycotts bring change?

On the other hand, as the Beijing Olympics end and we look to the road ahead, perhaps if the boycott is followed by subsequent action there could be change, as the international movement to end apartheid in South Africa has previously demonstrated.

From 1964 to 1990, apartheid South Africa was banned from Olympic competition. The ban was part of a broader effort that included boycotts in other areas such as the performing arts (music, theater, etc.) and academics, along with economic sanctions. The end of apartheid was due to many different factors, some more important than others. Nelson Mandela, for example, was instrumental. The Olympics boycott, nonetheless, as part of the broader international anti-apartheid movement, contributed to bringing outside pressure to bear on South Africa to desegregate.

According to political scientist David Black of Dalhousie University, the sports boycott of apartheid South Africa was effective for several reasons.

First, the boycott served as a form of punishment given white South Africa’s affinity for sports. The rugby ban was particularly painful given the social and cultural importance of the sport to men in South Africa.