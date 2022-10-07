Column: Can Herschel convince Georgia he is up to the task?

“I’m this country boy, you know. I’m not that smart,” is the way that Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker recently described himself. Walker has committed to debating Democratic incumbent Rafael Warnock prior to the midterm elections, though there is now uncertainty as to whether such a debate will take place. Some have suggested that Walker’s characterization of himself is an attempt to lower expectations heading into his first-ever public political debate.

Walker’s description of himself as someone who is not very smart may, to some extent, be a political strategy. But it also fits with a broader, longstanding pattern in which Walker has simultaneously claimed to have a wide range of interests and has boasted of his academic achievements while at the same time characterizing himself as someone who is relatively naïve and unsophisticated.

In his 2008 memoir, “Breaking Free: My Life with Dissociative Identity Disorder,” Walker goes to considerable lengths to try to demonstrate that he is academic-minded. At an early age, he wrote, he developed a deep interest in reading about ancient civilizations, particularly the Romans and Spartans. He recalls a time when he was sitting on his porch in Georgia reading a historical novel and “absent-mindedly sketching out the first few lines of a poem.” He became, he says, a “voracious reader well before high school.”

Walker had a stutter as a child, which others unfairly associate with a low level of intelligence, he has written. He did not earn good grades initially. But by the sixth grade, he says, his marks had improved. When he graduated from high school, he was valedictorian, he has claimed, and was granted an Academy of Achievement award as an Honors Student.

While in college at the University of Georgia, he “loved to read Dante and Shakespeare,” he has written, “particularly the Saint Crispin’s Day speech before the battle of Agincourt in Henry V.” He mentions in his memoir that when he passed Demosthenian Hall while touring the University of Georgia’s campus as a prospective student, “I didn’t need anyone to explain to me who Demosthenes was. I already knew he was a famous Athenian orator who led an ill-fated political struggle against the Macedonians and their creeping expansionism.” He then added his assessment of Demosthenes: “While I didn’t necessarily admire him, I did admire Alexander the Great, who opposed him and squashed the rebellion against the Macedonians that Demosthenes helped lead.”

In recorded speeches and interviews after retiring from football, Walker has claimed to have graduated from the University of Georgia in the top 1% of his class. His academic story, as he tells it, is to have gone from having a debilitating stutter to being a well-rounded academic achiever with a thirst for knowledge.

Yet at the same time, Walker has at times mentioned that he does not believe himself to be very smart, revealing, it seems insecurities that lie beneath his boasts. “I’ve always said that I may not be smart and I may be naïve, but because I have a pure heart, Jesus looks out for me”, he wrote in his memoir. When he turned down financial offers and benefits from “organizers and promoters” while in college as a star athlete, he wondered what they might think of him, he wrote in his memoir. “I was just a big dumb unsophisticated country boy in their minds. And the truth,” he says, “isn’t very far from that”.

Walker laments, in his memoir, being treated as a jock. He would like, it seems, for others to view him as being academically minded.

But he has self-doubts, it seems, which has led to overcompensating by fabricating academic achievements. As has been reported by CNN and other media outlets, there is no record of Walker having been high school class valedictorian. He did not graduate in the top 1% from the University of Georgia. He did not, in fact, ever earn his degree. He recently denied that he had ever said that he graduated from the University of Georgia, but there are several recorded instances of him making such a claim.

Voters do not necessarily make decisions at the ballot box with the level of intelligence of the candidates as the most important selection criterion. But competency and an ability to grasp and find solutions for the complex problems that the nation faces is important.

Truthfulness matters too. In lying about his educational background, Walker has demonstrated a willingness to disregard the facts in order to promote a preferred narrative. Lying about personal matters, such as one’s academic record, may not affect the public. But a willingness to lie in one area of life for personal advancement may be reflective of a willingness to do so in other areas as well to further one’s own interests. The promotion of the Big Lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” has demonstrated what the consequences can be of electing someone who has a disregard for the truth.

Walker’s candidacy for the Senate illustrates a weakness the GOP has heading into midterm elections. Former President Trump endorsed Walker during Georgia’s Republican primary. There are additional Trump-backed candidates running for the Senate, such as Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, who may be popular among Trump’s base supporters but are weak political candidates for statewide elections.

Walker might yet pull off a victory in Georgia. The Senate race is toss-up. He has been statistically tied with Warnock in pre-election polls. We will soon see if Walker has the acumen to convince Georgian voters that he is up to the job.