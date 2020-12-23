Column: Can college sports be saved?

Is the U.S. Supreme Court going to put college athletics out of business?

Last week it agreed to decide whether the NCAA’s limits on compensating college athletes violate antitrust laws.

Or is it the NCAA that is changing important sports traditions by loosening to the point of elimination its rules limiting transfers of college athletes from one school to another?

Or is it state action, like that of California and its law that will permit college athletes to earn money by endorsing products or selling their images?

Two related North Carolina-connected books deal with the complicated pluses and minuses of college sports:

“Marching Toward Madness: How to Save the Games You Always Loved” by John LeBar and Allen Paul, and “Larry Miller Time: The Story of the Lost Legend Who Sparked the Tar Heel Dynasty” by Stephen Demorest.