Column: Calling it a season

Last week, I stepped on the pool deck for the final time as a summer coach.

I began coaching summer swimming when I was 19 years old at the Granite Falls Recreation Center. With just a few years away to raise my young children, I’ve been a summer pool rat most of my adult life. I consider myself blessed to have worked with such great people over the years.

The moment seems right. My son is getting ready to go off to college, and I am ready for some new adventures. I still enjoy coaching, but I have always believed it is important to give other people some of the same forming opportunities I have been blessed to have. No one should stay too long in a profession. It clogs everything else up.

I am leaving with great memories. Great memories of the individuals I have had a chance to coach. Great memories of the people who I have been blessed to meet and work with. And especially, the great number of individuals whom I have had a chance to learn from and with through these years.

I began swimming on the Granite Falls Swim Team when it was called the South Caldwell Sharks in 1983. The people I swam with as a kid are now deeply involved in their communities as teachers, highway patrolmen, bankers, and municipal figures. Swimmers are like that. We learn to work together in swim practices and by competing individually and on relays during meets. Sure, the camaraderie is true in other sports, but it is very true in swimming.

It has been a privilege to coach in some fashion for most years between 1989 and now. I am a highly competitive person, but never concerned myself too much with winning and losing. For me, it has always been about seeing the athletes get better physically and mentally. I always felt if those things were happening, then, the wins would come. I tried to be a great representative of the sport of swimming because it has done so much for me over the years and given me positive avenues to take in my life. Above all, maintaining a philosophy I have had since a young man, I wanted to give back to my community.

I am very blessed and thankful to have all the memories and stories to tell from my summer swimming and coaching experiences. These recollections continually provide joy and purpose for me in my life.

Over the years, I have had the tremendous pleasure to work with some amazing people — parents and swimmers — who have shared their ideas, joys, and concerns with me. In doing so, they made me a better person and a more effective coach. I thank them, and have tried to pay those actions forward by mentoring young people in the coaching arena and giving back in the ways I have been able to. It has been gratifying to see these individuals move on into other coaching and teaching roles

Swimming, as a sport, is solid and in good hands. It has been nice this summer to see all the athletes compete and to have witnessed the numbers increase. To see more kids and parents outside doing things is a great thing. I have said it before. If you want to see people working together and see a little democracy at work, go watch a swim meet.

If you stay in coaching long enough, the inevitable happens. The kids you coached bring their own children to the pool and trust you with their offspring. How gratifying! How special! I feel very blessed to have these experiences. In the same way, to watch former swimmers move forward in their lives, have successful families and careers, and want to come back to the pool reminds each and every one of us how the sport of swimming has shaped us, and how special our communities are.

As a coach, there is nothing more special than seeing athletes achieve in the pool, but especially in life. Sadly, it hurts, too, when we lose swimmers. The hardest thing as a coach has been to take in that news over the years.

There are going to be a lot of things I am going to miss, but I am ready to move on. I am excited to see the team continue for decades to come.

My wife has given up many summers so that I could be a boy and be a coach. I am going to give some time back to her now and finish my high school coaching career in a few years.

There’s a rule I have with my teams — about leaving the places we swim better than we found them.

I sincerely hope my days on the deck have done that.