Column: Business leaders call on lawmakers to close the care gap

As we look to rebound from the damage of the pandemic, one of the surest ways to jumpstart our business prospects is to close North Carolina’s health care coverage gap. And right now, state legislators negotiating our state’s final budget can do just that. The need has never been keener. The terms have never been better.

A forward-looking contingent of elected officials in Western North Carolina have recognized the high stakes and stepped up. Leaders in Graham, Jackson, Macon and Swain counties and in the towns of Franklin and Waynesville recently passed resolutions in support of closing the gap. Now we need legislators to do their part — as soon as this week.

People in the gap earn too much to qualify for Medicaid, but too little to qualify for a subsidy on the health insurance marketplace. Many North Carolinians clock in to jobs day after day, but they don’t receive health insurance from their employers. And hundreds of thousands of working North Carolinians still fall below the federal poverty line, which is around $26,000 for a family of four. This means there are thousands of hard working North Carolinians who cannot access basic health coverage.